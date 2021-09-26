Mark Wahlberg: “I’m afraid for my family”

Mark Wahlberg addresses current topics such as terrorism, digital warfare and the political world situation. In an interview with neuH, he also describes how much all of this preoccupies him personally.

In your film “Mile 22” you played an elite agent who has to thwart a terrorist attack. The political world situation is tense – are you sometimes afraid of terror?

Oh yeah i’m scared Especially my family. I have four children who grow up in this crazy world. You never know exactly when a madman will detonate a bomb, shoot guns or kill people. That scares me. But I also teach my children that you shouldn’t be put off by this violence and hatred and that you have to enjoy your life every day.

Is “Mile 22” planned as a new action film series?

Yes, we would like to bring a total of three films from the series to the cinemas. After “Mile 22” then “Mile 44”. What often goes on behind the scenes of the CIA and the international secret services has so much potential for many more films. It’s actually sad, but that’s the way it is. Working with real agents during preparation gave me a lot of internal and secret insights that make you very thoughtful. The world is full of bad guys who want to cause as much damage as possible. It’s good that there are people who risk their own lives to protect us all from these monsters.

It was a long time ago, but you used to be a villain yourself that people feared. You were arrested 25 times before celebrating your 18th birthday.

I don’t sweep my past under the table. But I work hard to ensure that today the focus is no longer on the mistakes of the past, but on the person and artist that I am now. I am truly not proud of my criminal past, but it is sometimes very helpful to be used as a role model for young people at risk of crime. When the prime example of someone who came from the very bottom ended up in jail and finally got the curve and made something of his life. I do not have a problem with that. I often go out on the streets myself to the rough areas to personally tell the kids about my mistakes and to encourage them not to screw up the same shit. I’ve made peace with my past and I’ve paid for my mistakes. I hurt a lot of people back then and I’m very sorry for that. I am a different, better person today.

In what way?

I am disciplined. And I like to be disciplined. My job as an actor played a decisive role in this. At some point I realized that you can achieve more in a group. The movie business raised me in a way – the kind of education I never wanted to take at home or at school because of my stubbornness.

What is the upbringing and family coexistence like in the Wahlberg house today?

My wife and I remind our children every day of how privileged they grow up. Most of the members of my family live in normal middle class conditions – we want the children not to define themselves and others in terms of money. Rather, respect fellow human beings for what they represent. And we guide them to do something for others. My youngest daughter, for example, helps out as a volunteer at the animal shelter and sells homemade lemonade in the neighborhood to support the home financially. We also pray together every day – before meals and sometimes before bed. I believe that God watches over my family and me. I want to raise my children so that they can believe in themselves and want to make dreams come true. I want to raise my children to be good and responsible people who show respect for others. Otherwise it is just as chaotic for us as it is for many other families. As a father, I am often too inconsistent and spoil my little ones again and again. I should say no a lot more often. I still like to be danced around on my nose.









When one of your children wants to become an actor. . .

… then I will support it as far as I can. My kids had a very small supporting role in the movie “Transformers” and they insisted on that because they think the series is so cool. But otherwise they don’t have too big ambitions yet.

You did what not many did in Hollywood: you established yourself both as an action hero and in the comedy genre. What is more fun: Playing the tough guy like in your new film “Mile 22” or the slightly screwed normal guy in films like “Ted” and “Daddys Home”?

It was never my drive to give the tough guy. It just happened that way. For many years in Hollywood I was either classified as ‘criminal’ or ‘cop’. Now I can choose what I feel like doing. Or which stories are particularly close to my heart. Films like the bombing of the marathon in my hometown of Boston. Or the story of a secret elite unit of the CIA that hardly anyone knows exist. But who risk their lives every day and eliminate terrorists before they can attack us. The film ‘Mile 22’ tells about these heroes.

You are often called the hardest working man in Hollywood. Is that possible?

I like to work hard. Standing still is not my thing. In most of my projects, I’m not only on board as an actor, but also as an active producer. As with “Mile 22” too. This has the advantage that you have more artistic freedom and opportunities to participate in the creative process. But of course also more work.

In addition to your acting career and the production company, you and your brothers and mother also run the Hamburger chain “Wahlburgers” with 26 branches in the USA, sell fitness water and sports nutrition and have recently become a car dealer.

When I see a business opportunity that interests me, I take it. I just enjoy being creative – and have a very good sense of business. Some people think I’m greedy for money. It has nothing to do with that. I have enough money for the rest of my life. I just can’t imagine just sitting lazily on a sofa and counting my money. I need a change in life. I also think it’s important to show my children that you can only get something done with hard work. I grew up in rather poor circumstances and have never forgotten where I come from.

Running a company like “Wahlburgers” with your family – are there any points of friction?

It rumbles with us like in any other family. It is important that you hand over all egos at the door and that you set clear rules from the start. My brother Paul is the chef, I am responsible for the business part. We don’t get in each other’s way and that works. By the way, we will soon be expanding to Asia and are planning around 100 branches in Europe.

You like to be the fitness fanatic, do you even eat burgers there?

I like to eat turkey burgers. Otherwise I already have a very strict nutrition plan. It’s part of my job to be fit, that’s why I train every day. I get up at 3 a.m. and work out in the gym for a few hours. At 6 o’clock I play a round of golf and later I go to the gym again. From nothing, comes nothing. And after all, I’m not getting any younger (laughs).

