Mark Wahlberg Films: 9 Highlights of His Career

Whether a porn star, shooter or boxer: In the course of his career, Mark Wahlberg slipped into a wide variety of roles. The actor succeeded sometimes more and sometimes less well. We’ll tell you here which nine films are definitely among his best.

By Katharina Stanienda

“Boogie Nights” (1997)

In “Boogie Nights” Mark Wahlberg mutated as Dirk Diggler into the star of the porn industry in the late 1970s and early 80s. The film by director and writer Paul Thomas Anderson (“The Master”) was nominated for three Academy Awards. Mark Wahlberg, who was better known to many as rapper Marky Mark, helped “Boogie Nights” to break through as an actor.

Nonetheless, the actor now looks back less benevolently on his part in it. According to IMDb, he once stated in an interview: “I hope God is a movie buff and forgiving because I’ve made some bad decisions in my past. Boogie Nights is at the top of the list.”





“Three Kings” (1999)

Sounds strange, but “Three Kings” is probably one of the funniest war films ever made. At the side of George Clooney, Ice Cube and Spike Jonze, Mark Wahlberg is part of a quartet of US soldiers who are looking for treasure in the middle of Iraq after the end of the Second Gulf War. Sure, there are some dangerous adventures inevitable!

Mark Wahlberg was to work again with George Clooney a year later: In 2000 the boat drama “Der Sturm” was released, staged by the German director Wolfgang Petersen.





“The Italian Job – Hunt for Millions” (2003)

As the subtitle suggests, Mark Wahlberg is aiming for millions in the film “The Italian Job”. As master thief Charlie Croker he succeeds in the coup together with his accomplices, who are played by Edward Norton, Donald Sutherland and Jason Statham. But the joy of being rich only lasts for a short time.

“The Italian Job” is a modern version of the British gangster film of the 1960s. Cool sayings and action-packed scenes are included.





“Shooter” (2007)

When it comes to the best Mark Wahlberg films, one thing shouldn’t be missing: we’re talking about “shooters”, of course. In the thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“The Equalizer 2”), Wahlberg slips into the role of Bob Lee Swagger, a former US Navy sniper. When the latter withdraws after an unsuccessful mission, he suddenly becomes the victim of a conspiracy for the attempted murder of the President of the United States.

“Shooter” is as energetic as it is fast-paced and therefore a must for all action fans!





“The slightly different cops” (2010)

From his funny side, Mark Wahlberg showed himself in “The Somewhat Different Cops” by comedy expert Adam McKay (“Anchorman”). Hollywood star Detective Terry Hoitz plays in the smart action comedy. The tough street cop is transferred to his colleague Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell), a desk boy through and through.

The dissimilar duo only agree on a few points: in their admiration for their heroic colleagues Danson and Highsmith (terrific: Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson) and in their hope that one day they will also become such supercops.













“The Fighter” (2010)

The boxer drama should make up for less good films by Mark Wahlberg from this phase such as “Transformers 4: Ära des Untergang” (2014) or “The Happening” (2008). In it, Wahlberg delivers one of his best acting performances alongside Oscar winner Christian Bale. As boxer Micky Ward, he not only convinces with his biceps, but also with the portrayal of a character who shows great fighting spirit and suffers from family problems.

“The Fighter” is not a movie like “Rocky”. It is also about the fact that an underdog wants to fight its way to the top. However, the stripes differ significantly in their design.





“Ted” (2012)

In “Ted” Mark Wahlberg aka John fights for the heart of Lori, played by Mila Kunis. Too bad that his babbling teddy bear, Ted, who John grew up with, doesn’t leave his side. His meanwhile beer-drinking, smoking pot and horny companion does not necessarily facilitate his relationship with his attractive girlfriend. John has a decision to make.

No question about it, the comedy “Ted” by director Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”) is obscene and vulgar – but in a personable way. The sequel “Ted 2” was released in 2015.





“Pain & Gain” (2013)

Mark Wahlberg met Dwayne Johnson again in 2013 in Michael Bay’s bodybuilding film “Pain & Gain”. As a pump duo, the actors come up with a plan to get the change they need in Miami, the city of the rich and beautiful. However, the plan of the two personal trainers does not go smoothly.





“Boston” (2016)

Not only as an actor, but also as a producer, Mark Wahlberg worked in the film “Boston”, the film adaptation of the attacks on the Boston Marathon in 2013. The focus of the plot: Police officer Tommy Saunders, the hunt for those responsible behind the attack power.

Since Mark Wahlberg grew up in Boston himself, film was an affair of the heart for him. He revealed to Goldenekamera.de: “I wanted to make sure that the real events were shown. I hesitated at first because I feared that just four years after the bombing it might be too early. I fought with myself for a long time. But Then I thought, “Someone is going to make a movie – or even two or three – about this assassination. What if that someone is insensitive to the events and victims? So that someone should be me because I put my heart and soul into it ! ‘”





Bonus: Mark Wahlberg on his most iconic characters

Mark Wahlberg spoke to the American edition of GQ about the famous film heroes he embodied in his long Hollywood career. The actor also has anecdotes for films in which he only played a supporting role – including the award-winning gangster drama “The Departed – Unter Feinden” (2006) or the unusual comedy “I Heart Huckabees” (2004).