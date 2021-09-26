Strong stars in “Little Women”



In keeping with the 150th Jui Blue of “Little Women”, the highly acclaimed director Greta Gerwig is now trying her hand at the subject of the popular novel by Louisa May Alcott. Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet were already in front of the camera in “Lady Bird” for Gerwig; the two are now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, in talks to take part in the upcoming Coming of Age drama. Other roles may be given to Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Florence Pugh.

“Little Women” tells the story of three teenage sisters and their mother who had to do without their father during the civil war. The novel was last filmed in 1994 with Christian Bale, Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst. The drama by the Australian Gillian Armstrong ran in this country under the title “Betty and her sisters”.







