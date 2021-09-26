After her favorite critics “Lady Bird”, Greta Gerwig is to direct the remake of the novel “Little Women”. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Florence Pugh are being talked about as the leading actors.
In keeping with the 150th Jui Blue of “Little Women”, the highly acclaimed director Greta Gerwig is now trying her hand at the subject of the popular novel by Louisa May Alcott. Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet were already in front of the camera in “Lady Bird” for Gerwig; the two are now, according to the Hollywood Reporter, in talks to take part in the upcoming Coming of Age drama. Other roles may be given to Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Florence Pugh.
“Little Women” tells the story of three teenage sisters and their mother who had to do without their father during the civil war. The novel was last filmed in 1994 with Christian Bale, Winona Ryder, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst. The drama by the Australian Gillian Armstrong ran in this country under the title “Betty and her sisters”.
Meryl Streep in the political drama “The Laundromat”
At 69 years of age, 21-time Oscar nominee Meryl Streep is far from fed up with Hollywood. After she was involved in the filming of a political scandal in Steven Spielberg’s “Die Verlegerin” last year, she will soon be in front of the camera for Steven Soderbergh’s political drama “The Laundromat”.
The film is based on the book “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite” by Jake Bernstein. It tells the true story of around 200,000 mailbox companies founded in Panama that celebrities, politicians and athletes used to save taxes and launder money.
