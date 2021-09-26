Leonardo DiCaprio’s first film in 2 years looks like a mixture of Armageddon & The Big Short in the Netflix trailer

What do Stranger Things and Leonardo DiCaprio have in common? Both were seen for the last time in the summer of 2019. What has happened since then. During this period a child can be born and sent to kindergarten. In any case, one of the greatest and most popular actors of the present is finally back.

Save 25 euros on top 4K Blu-rays To the deal

It’s back: first trailer from Leonardo DiCaprio’s new Netflix film

And for the first time in a Netflix film. And together with Meryl Streep. And with Jennifer Lawrence. Which will also be shown in a film for the first time in two and a half years. Her last was, checking notes, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Entertainment Weekly released the first trailer from Don’t Look Up, the will be released on December 24, 2021 on Netflix, so as a Christmas blockbuster of the streaming service.

Don’t Look Up – Teaser Trailer (German) HD







Armageddon + The Big Short: What Is Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Netflix Movie About?

The heavyweights Streep, DiCaprio and Lawrence can be seen together in the satire of Hollywood’s currently most respected comedy director, Adam McKay. McKay started with Anchorman – The Legend of Ron Burgundy and has since delivered works like The Big Short and Vice – The Second Man, which were also well received at the Oscars.

The plot sounds unusual, like a mixture of media, political and social satires like The Ides of March, The Big Short and the disaster films Armageddon. Because Don’t Look Up is about two scientists (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who find out that a meteorite will hit the earth within six months. They go on a press tour to warn the world, but in the process they encounter an unresponsive audience.

The film breaks out of DiCaprio’s choice of roles in recent years. His past films all created art worlds and garish characters for the superstar. Most recently DiCaprio was in the stylish, enraptured Once Upon a Time in Hollywood by Quentin Tarantino, previously he won with the Survival Rosskur The Revenant his first Oscar. If we go back even further, we come across Martin Scorsese’s over-the-top Wolf of Wall Street and the literary adaptation The Great Gatsby and the western Django Unchained, also by Tarantino.

Leonardo DiCaprio turned down one of the greatest Marvel roles of all time

Don’t Look Up is perhaps DiCaprio’s most “down to earth” role since the biopic J. Edgar, in which he played former FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. So in Don’t Look Up we can look forward to a performance that shows a possibly transformed Leonardo DiCaprio.

* The link to the Amazon offer is a so-called affiliate link. If you buy via this link, we receive a commission.