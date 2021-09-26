Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsKylie Jenner's baby bump got a big boost!
News

Kylie Jenner’s baby bump got a big boost!

By Arjun Sethi
0
24




Just a few days ago, Kylie Jenner (24) surprised her community with great news: After much speculation, the makeup mogulin confirmed that she is actually pregnant again from her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott (29). Since then, she has been showing her ever-growing baby bump every now and then – and this has recently made a significant boost: Kylie’s tummy is now clearly visible and can no longer be hidden!

In your InstagramStory, the 24-year-old showed herself behind the wheel of one of her luxury cars a few days ago. But the real eye-catcher was not the neat vehicle, but a lot more Kylie’s clearly round body. “My stomach is getting bigger and bigger”she wrote about the short clip on the net. The beauty proudly presents her pregnancy curves in a current pic – much to the delight of the fans: “We are ready to see more pictures of your baby bump!”

It was no secret that Kylie wanted a sibling for her daughter Stormi Webster (3). An insider recently revealed that she and Travis had been working on trying to have children for a year – and for a very specific reason. “Kylie really wanted the siblings to be the same age because she felt so close to Kendall and that for her too Stormi would like to”, the source had revealed.




Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi, June 2021


Previous articleNicolas Cage: Apparently he had to leave Bar involuntarily
Next articleLeonardo DiCaprio: great love with Camila Morrone?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv