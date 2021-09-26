Kylie Jenner’s baby bump got a big boost!

Just a few days ago, Kylie Jenner (24) surprised her community with great news: After much speculation, the makeup mogulin confirmed that she is actually pregnant again from her on-off boyfriend Travis Scott (29). Since then, she has been showing her ever-growing baby bump every now and then – and this has recently made a significant boost: Kylie’s tummy is now clearly visible and can no longer be hidden!

In your InstagramStory, the 24-year-old showed herself behind the wheel of one of her luxury cars a few days ago. But the real eye-catcher was not the neat vehicle, but a lot more Kylie’s clearly round body. “My stomach is getting bigger and bigger”she wrote about the short clip on the net. The beauty proudly presents her pregnancy curves in a current pic – much to the delight of the fans: “We are ready to see more pictures of your baby bump!”

It was no secret that Kylie wanted a sibling for her daughter Stormi Webster (3). An insider recently revealed that she and Travis had been working on trying to have children for a year – and for a very specific reason. “Kylie really wanted the siblings to be the same age because she felt so close to Kendall and that for her too Stormi would like to”, the source had revealed.









advertisement

Kylie Jenner, entrepreneur

advertisement

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

advertisement

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with their daughter Stormi, June 2021

75 Yes, I am at the start of every baby bump pic! 31 No, I’m more of a fan of their makeup content …



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz