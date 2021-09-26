Kim Kardashian is now a billionaire without any Kanye West people

Who would have thought that SHE could go one better …

Divorces are usually expensive fun and can be tough on some celebrities. The separation of Kim Kardashian (40) and Kanye West (43) was also about a lot of money: the division of their joint assets (estimated 2.1 billion dollars) needs to be clarified.

But one thing is certain now: Kim can also do without Kanye. That “Forbes”-Magazine lists the superlative it girl as a billionaire!

If Kim’s fortune was estimated to have been 780 million US dollars in October, she made nearly half a year and a divorce filed later, according to the business paper. And is in the same club as TV goddess Oprah Winfrey (1.2 billion).

The reality TV star Kardashian is said to have achieved the steep rise in assets primarily through her make-up company “KKW Beauty” and the fashion label “Skims”. The former is just under three years old, and Kim sold 20% of the shares to a large make-up conglomerate last year. For $ 200 million.

“Skims” wasn’t even founded until 2019. Kim is said to have scored points with the strategy of having switched to comfortable clothing for home in the corona pandemic. Direct hit, the cozy goods sell like warm rolls!









In addition, the TV show with which Kim first became a megastar was still running until the end: The perennial reality hit “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”, which also made her sisters (including Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian) into super-earners – and now after 20 seasons it is actually celebrating its graduation.

Kim Kardashian has already taken precautions: A mega-deal with the streaming provider Hulu (part of Disney) has been decided, a new show with her entire clan is to come in 2021.

But there is still a little missing up to the top: The richest woman in the world, Walmart heiress Alice Walton (71), brings it to more than 60 billion (!) Dollars. On the list of the richest people in the world (women and men), Kim is now 2674th.

One thing is for sure: it will continue to improve.