Sunday, September 26, 2021
Kendall Jenner in fear: she is fleeing stalkers and death threats

By Arjun Sethi
© imago images

The safety concerns are apparently too great: Kendall Jenner is said to have left her house, the model does not plan to return there.

Kendall Jenner, 25, struggles with intruders, stalkers and allegedly even received death threats: The model is said to have decided to leave his Beverly Hills home with no plans to return. The US celebrity portal “TMZ” reports, citing insiders. They explained the excerpt by saying that the risk had become too great, although Jenner had apparently increased her armed security team. The security staff should also protect them in their new whereabouts. It seems unclear whether the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, 40, will sell the house.

Intruder at Kendall Jenner’s property

According to TMZ, the trigger for the immediate move was an incident on Sunday night. Accordingly, around 2 a.m., a 27-year-old man gained access to the American’s property and swam naked in the pool. The intruder was said to have been held by security personnel until the police arrived. Jenner is said to have been home at the time, but the man did not meet her.




Interim disposal

Kendall Jenner also obtained an injunction against another man on Monday who allegedly told police that he intended to shoot the model first and then himself. The 24-year-old is no longer allowed to approach Jenner. According to TMZ, the man is currently in the psychiatric department of a hospital, but could allegedly be released soon.

Arjun Sethi
