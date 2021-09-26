Katy Perry: Joint yoga class with Miranda Kerr – entertainment

Katy Perry (left) and Miranda Kerr spent a yoga class together. Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com / DFree / Shutterstock.com [M]





Katy Perry has sat down on a yoga mat for the first time since the birth of daughter Daisy – together with the ex-wife of her partner Orlando Bloom.

Your blended family seems to be working perfectly: Katy Perry (36) and Miranda Kerr (38) enjoy spending hours together. Orlando Blooms (44) fiancée and his ex-wife did a yoga session. “The first time I’ve done yoga since my pregnancy. Let’s put it this way, I enjoyed Shavasana so moderately,” Perry writes about several short clips on Instagram that show the participants of the class on the mats. The event took place for Kerr’s beauty brand Kora Organics.









The model shared Perry’s post in an Instagram story and wrote: “Love you.” Orlando Bloom also insisted on commenting on the duo’s joint activity. He wrote under the picture: “You two are the cutest. I missed all the fun.”

Together with model Miranda Kerr, Bloom has son Flynn Christopher (10). After three years of marriage, the two divorced in 2013. Bloom has been engaged to Perry since early 2019 – their daughter Daisy Dove was born on August 26, 2020. In July 2016, Kerr announced her engagement to Evan Spiegel, 31. The wedding took place in May 2017. The couple have two sons, Hart (3) and Myles (1).

Back in May, Kerr raved about Perry in an interview with WSJ Magazine: “I adore her. I’m just so happy that Orlando has her, just as I am so grateful that I had my husband a little over a year after the separation of Orlando and me. “





