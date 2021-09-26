Kate Winslet prefers simple red carpet outfits

The actress revealed that she prefers “clean and simple” looks when it comes to her red carpet outfits.
Kate Winslet revealed that she prefers “clean and simple” looks when it comes to her red carpet outfits. The 45-year-old actress looked back on some of her red carpet outfits from the last few years and came to the conclusion that she prefers to wear simple dresses on the red carpet.
Kate stated in an interview with Elle: “My favorite red carpet vibe is simple and clean.” While the Mare of Easttown beauty is always aware of what to wear for her red carpet appearances, she admitted that her team often help her feel more confident with the right makeup. Winslet said of her outfit for the 2009 Oscars: “Jillian Dempsey applied my make-up and Renato Campora styled my hair. I was having some real problems with my skin at the time – had a lot of pimples around my chin area – it was nerve wracking and I was like, ‘Oh God, this is how I have to go to the Academy Awards.’ But Jill did a great job to cover that. “
More on the subject: