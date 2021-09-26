Kate Winslet prefers simple red carpet outfits

Kate stated in an interview with Elle: “My favorite red carpet vibe is simple and clean.” While the Mare of Easttown beauty is always aware of what to wear for her red carpet appearances, she admitted that her team often help her feel more confident with the right makeup. Winslet said of her outfit for the 2009 Oscars: “Jillian Dempsey applied my make-up and Renato Campora styled my hair. I was having some real problems with my skin at the time – had a lot of pimples around my chin area – it was nerve wracking and I was like, ‘Oh God, this is how I have to go to the Academy Awards.’ But Jill did a great job to cover that. “