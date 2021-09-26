“Just a small favor”: Replay online and on TV

On Saturday (September 25th, 2021) Paul Feig’s “Just a Little Favor” was broadcast on TV. When and where you can watch the film as a repeat, whether only on television or online on the Internet, you can find out here at news.de.

The feature film “Just a Little Favor” was shown on television on Saturday (25.9.2021). They didn’t make it to 8:15 pm at Pro7 tune in to see the Paul Feig film? Take a look at the ProSieben media library. Here you will find countless television programs to stream online as video on demand after they have been broadcast. You will usually find the program in the media library after it has been broadcast on TV. Unfortunately, this does not apply to all programs. Unfortunately, there will be no repetition on Pro7 in classic TV in the near future.

“Just a little favor” on TV: That’s what the thriller is about

The widowed Stephanie Smothers befriended her wealthy neighbor Emily Nelson, whose son Nicky goes to the same elementary school as Stephanie’s son Miles. One day when Stephanie picks up both boys from school, Emily has disappeared. Emily’s husband Sean and Stephanie look for her and get closer. When Emily’s body is found, a suspicion arises. (Source: Pro7, transmitted by FUNKE program guides)

“Just a little favor”: All actors and information at a glance

at: Pro7

from: Paul Feig

With: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Joshua Satine, Linda Cardellini, Rupert Friend, Jean Smart, Ian Ho, Eric Johnson, Glenda Braganza, Kelly McCormack, Aparna Nancherla, Jiah Mavji, Ava LaFramboise, Sarah Baker, Melissa O’Neil and Danielle Bourgon

script: Jessica Sharzer and Darcey Bell

camera: John Schwartzman

music Theodore Shapiro

genre: Humor, crime and thriller

Year of production: 2018

FSK: Approved from 12 years of age

subtitle: Yes

In HD: Yes

