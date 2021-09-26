Jurassic World – New Adventures: Steven Spielberg has approved the shock end of season 1

JURASSIC WORLD: NEW ADVENTURES September 25, 2020 at 10:00 p.m. Steven Spielberg himself gave his okay to the history of the Netflix series “Jurassic World – New Adventures”, as you learn on Netzwelt.

Jurassic World – New Adventures (Source: Netflix)

Many viewers of the new Netflix series “Jurassic World – New Adventures” were expecting a program for children or young people. While this is undoubtedly the case, scenes like the other kids leaving the supposedly dead Ben behind were stiff food for some Netflix subscribers. And especially the end of the animation series caused astonishment. As it now came out, the end twist of “Jurassic World – New Adventure” is from now on canon in the “Jurassic World / Jurassic Park” universe and was even approved by Steven Spielberg himself.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers for the “Jurassic World – New Adventures” finale!



The teenagers in the series are left behind on Isla Nublar Island

You must now survive on your own during the UN quarantine

Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow blessed the story

The end of “Jurassic World – New Adventures” has a big twist in store for Netflix viewers: The series’ teenagers miss the rescue boats and now have to survive on the island of Isla Nublar on their own. In addition, the UN quarantine known from the films “Jurassic World” and “Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom” comes into force. That means: Nobody will come to the aid of the kids either









Jurassic World – New Adventures Season 2: Teenagers struggle to survive



A group of young people on their own, without outside help. Since the series “Jurassic World – New Adventures” takes place at the time of “Jurassic World”, this development is no small matter for the franchise. But Colin Trevorrow, the director of “Jurassic World”, and director icon Steven Spielberg, the ” Jurassic Park “once staged, gave their okay (via io9). The developments from the series “Jurassic World – New Adventures” are thus part of the official franchise canon.

