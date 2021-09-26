Joint sustainable CBDC test phase with Ripple

Bhutan is promoting financial inclusion and sustainability with Ripple’s CBDC solution for the benefit of “Gross National Happiness.” If this continues, Asia will overtake Europe in terms of digital central bank currency.

The Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan (Royal Monetary Authority, in short: RMA) enters into a partnership with Ripple. The common goal is to test a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the Buddhist kingdom. In an announcement on Wednesday, Ripple Labs announced the plan. The central bank of Bhutan would like to take advantage of the private ledger to issue and manage digital ngultrum.

The reason for this step is the country’s desire to improve digital and cross-border payments. In addition, one would like to promote the efforts for financial inclusion. At the same time, the kingdom wants to expand its commitment to sustainability as the only carbon-negative country in the world.

The RMA believes that easier, faster, and more affordable payments, both domestically and internationally, will help meet its goal of increasing financial inclusion by 85 percent by 2023. The performance of the technology on which the XRP ledger is based, combined with Ripple’s experience in cross-border payment transactions and tokenization, should contribute to this.

The gross domestic product of Bhutan with its around 800,000 inhabitants amounted to 2.5 billion dollars in 2020. The trend in recent years has clearly been upwards, although there has been a slight downward trend in the past year. Although much of the news speaks of “Gross National Happiness” as an alternative to traditional finance, thousands of Bhutanese citizens do not have access to a savings account or credit card.









Bhutan defines its own parameters as “gross national happiness”

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay sees it as his country’s mission to put happiness above economic growth and set a global standard for the preservation of the environment. Located deep in the Himalayas on the border between China and India, the Kingdom of Bhutan has also made a constitutional commitment to remain climate-neutral for all time. Therefore, in addition to the technology for Bhutan, Ripple’s commitment to sustainability was also important. The CBDC solution is also carbon neutral as it is based on the public XRP ledger and is therefore 120,000 times more energy efficient than proof-of-work blockchains.

The move comes more than six months after Ripple announced that it was testing a private version of the XRP ledger to provide central banks with a solution for implementing a CBDC. Bhutan is now one of the first countries to use this service. With India and of course China, other Asian countries are at the forefront when it comes to digital central bank currency. The European Central Bank will start a trial phase on October 1st. And the USA is also involved in the race to research and introduce a national CBDC.



