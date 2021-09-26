Johnny Depp + Amber Heard: That’s what her celebrity friends say

The former actor dream couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has split up and is currently dividing Hollywood. Who is lying, who is telling the truth? THAT say her celebrity friends

The camps are divided



Johnny Depp, 53, and AmberHeard, 30, currently dominate all front pages. Did the screen star beat his wife, or is the beautiful actress lying? Questions that need to be clarified in court. But the screen star (“Pirates of the Caribbean”) and the actress (“Drive Angry”) split the Hollywood camp even before a joint court hearing. Many stars simply cannot imagine that their valued colleague is capable of such a gruesome act. Others, however, are extremely upset about the witch hunt and that Amber Heard is portrayed as a liar in the press.

Vanessa Paradis:



But who is by whom? What is certain is that Johnny Depp can count on the support of his family. His ex-partner Vanessa Paradis has already spoken out in public for the star. Vanessa, with whom Johnny was together for 14 years, has two children with him. A long time in which she could of course get to know the actor and his temperament very well. But she sticks to him. Via “TMZ” she even published a letter in which she made a clear statement. “Johnny Depp is the father of my two children, he is a sensitive, loving and popular person. I find the recent allegations abhorrent from the bottom of my heart. In all the years that I’ve known Johnny, he has never physically abused me and none of this sounds like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years, “wrote the French woman.

Lily-Rose Depp:



His 17-year-old daughter couldn’t help but defend her father publicly. “My dad is the cutest, most lovable person I know. He is nothing more than a wonderful father to my brother and me. Anyone who knows him would say the same, “she wrote on her profile on Instagram. Afterwards, she also posted a report without comment in which a police officer stated that there was no evidence for Heard’s allegations. For Lily-Rose So Depp it is a fact that her Papa Johnny is innocent.

Lori Anne Allison:



Johnny’s first wife also protects the screen star. The two were married from 1983 to 1985. Lori told “TMZ” that she could not imagine that Johnny was actually violent towards Amber. He was a gentle person and during their marriage he was neither became brutal, nor did he ever raise his voice. So why should it have been any different with Amber?

Benicio del Toro:



Hollywood star Benicio del Toro, 49, goes even further. He was interviewed on the subject at an event and referred to Amber Heard as “Daily News’ Confidenti @ l” “manipulative”. “As far as I know, a lot of anger comes from the girl who sounds a little manipulative. It sounds a bit like something is wrong with the girl … but I don’t know any details.” Johnny Depp is described by his colleagues as “very loving” and “very clever” – he is very suspicious of the actress. The last time he saw them was in January at an Oscar dinner. “He was there with her and everything seemed fine.”

Mickey Rourke:



Even the film icon does not trust his “Sometime in Mexico” co-star to make such a frenzy. “He doesn’t give the impression of being a violent man”, said the actor to the gossip portal. “He was always very reserved and a gentleman.”

Paul Bettany:



The actor (“The Da Vinci Code”) also took Johnny’s side. “I’ve known Johnny Depp for years and through several relationships. He’s the cutest, kindest, gentlest man I’ve ever met. I’m just saying, “the actor tweeted. A short time later, he added:” Everything I say: Domestic violence is a serious allegation. A process on Twitter is not helpful. Let the facts come to light before we jump to conclusions. “

Doug Stanhope:



The comedian has been sued by Amber for leveling serious allegations against her. He is a buddy of Johnny and had accused Heard in a column of blackmailing her husband.

You stand by Amber



But Amber Heard is not alone either many friends on their side, who have also already spoken out publicly in their favor.









OK Tillett Wright:



Above all, Amber’s best friend. The New York photographer was already raging on her Twitter account and got a real one All round against all those who called Amber a liar. “All nonsense. I’ve had enough. I saw the injuries. Very often. And the swollen lip. And the cut on the head,” she wrote on her social media account, adding a link that went to the famous picture of Amber that shows them with their injuries. Clear evidence of Johnny’s guilt, according to Tillett Wright. But the artist wondered why so many users simply do not want to believe her friend! “How much evidence does a woman have to provide ?! She has photos, text messages, witnesses and has filed an injunction.” She continued to rage: “This way of blaming victims makes me sick. I’m here. I get up. I can no longer stand this witch hunt.”

Amber Heard Beat attack against her ex





Tasya van Ree:



The news hit like a bomb: Amber is said to have been violent herself in the past and hit her ex-girlfriend Tasya at the Seattle airport. But now the 38-year-old artist has finally spoken up. Did the police just overreact back then? “In 2009, Amber was falsely charged with an incident that two individuals with authority misunderstood and overinterpreted. I remember a certain misogynist way towards us, which then leads to Homophobia when they both understood that we were life partners and not just friends. The charges were also quickly dropped and Amber was released shortly afterwards, “Tasya van Ree said in a statement to Us magazine.” It pains me to see Amber’s credibility and her story being challenged again. Amber is a brilliant, honest and beautiful woman and I have absolute respect for her. We shared five wonderful years and are very close to this day. “

Willa Ford:



At this point, our editorial team has integrated content from Twitter. Due to your data protection settings, this content was not loaded in order to protect your privacy. PRIVACY SETTINGS Here you can change the settings for the providers whose content you want to display. These providers may set cookies and collect information about your browser and other criteria determined by the respective provider. Further information can be found in the data protection information.

The American pop singer (“I Wanna Be Bad”) tweeted: “If a woman is brave enough to face her prominent tormentor, we should support it and not bring her down.” To this end, she wrote the hashtag “Survivors” – a clear stance.

Rainn Wilson:



The American actor (“Das Büro”) tweeted shortly after her accusations of beatings became known: “I learned that today: There are 100% antibiotic-resistant bacteria, bees killed a hiker, Captain Jack Sparrow is a wife bully. “Drastic words and of course Johnny Depp’s guilt has yet to be proven.

Evan Rachel Wood:



Evan Rachel Wood was also with her friend Amber. As reported by Us Weekly, she commented on a tweet: “Amber Heard’s sexuality is only relevant when you consider that bisexual women are at greater risk of experiencing violence from their intimate partner. Bisexuality is not a cause for violence. It is said not that it made Heard immoral or deserved abuse. ” In the meantime, however, the statement has been deleted. Both Wood and Amber Heard profess their bisexuality.

Andy Richter:



US comedian Andy Richter brings another point of view into the discussion. “One of the things you can pay a publicist to do is make your ex look bad in the press after you’ve been accused of abuse.”

