Jimmy can’t help it: TV presenter Kimmel disses Matt Damon

It’s a not entirely serious feud that has developed over the years between US show host Jimmy Kimmel and actor Matt Damon. Now the verbal fight goes into the next round.

Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon have been squabbling for years and never tire of pouring each other out. Now Kimmel is going into the next round and is posting a video on the occasion of Matt’s birthday with the subheading: “Reluctantly, I wish this guy a very happy 60th birthday. # Happy60thMattDamon #SexySixty”

Of course, Matt Damon turned 60 on Sunday, just 48 years old. So this congratulations should have sat. Now fans and media are eagerly awaiting the actor’s counterattack. Actually, however, the two have a really good friendship. The public argument is nothing more than a successful, extremely long-lasting running gag.









The hour of birth of the dispute

The squabbling started back in 2005 when the “Jimmy Kimmel Show” was recorded. The evening had not gone well, the producer seemed dissatisfied, and Kimmel wanted to cheer him up a little. “I would like to apologize to Matt Damon. Unfortunately, the time is up,” he said spontaneously. The hall raged, the slogan became a kind of trademark. “I just thought of an A-celebrity that we would never turn down and then ‘Matt Damon’ came to mind.” Nobody would have thought that this running gag would make people laugh every night, “Kimmel said later.

When Damon actually got on the show a year later, the teasing continued. Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo even appeared on the set of “Bourne Ultimatum”. In return, Damon turned to Kimmel’s girlfriend at the time, Sarah Silverman, and thought up something with her. Then in 2015 the attempt at reconciliation. Kimmel and Damon in couples therapy, but that didn’t help either. Fortunately, because that way we can certainly laugh a lot at the jokes of the two in the future.