Jada Pinkett Smith: “Cheating was worse than being cheated”

Then one day it happened and she found herself in the role of the cheater. She betrayed someone who was “really important” to her, according to Pinkett Smith – which in the end seemed much worse to her than the other way around.

“Cheating on someone was more devastating for me than being cheated on myself,” said Pinkett Smith. And she knows what she is talking about: In July, she and her husband spoke publicly together about an affair with the actress for the first time. They went through a “very difficult time” as a couple and temporarily ended the relationship when Jada Pinkett Smith began an “entanglement” with 27-year-old August Alsina, the two also said in the “Red Table Talk”.









Cheating on someone she valued very much helped her make peace with her past experiences. “I noticed that it must have had nothing to do with me when I was cheated on,” she said – when she looked at the reasons for her own cheating, she realized that it was not her partner’s fault so Pinkett Smith. It is unclear whether she was referring to her liaison with Alsina.