Jack Nicholson – Fan Lexicon

The American actor and later three-time Oscar winner John Joseph (Jack) Nicholson was born on April 22nd, 1937 in New York City (New York, USA). Since his mother was very young, his grandma pretended to be a mother. Jack Nicholson only found out about this in 1974 from a journalist. Jack Nicholson never met his presumed biological father, the actor Don Furcillo Rose (died 1997) – he grew up without a father.

Jack Nicholson took an early interest in acting and then took professional acting classes in the late 1950s. He got his first film role in 1958 in the film “Schrei, Baby-Killer”. In the following years Jack Nicholson worked in rather smaller films, before he appeared in the 1969 road movie “Easy Rider” (next to Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper) the big breakthrough came.

In the 1970s, Jack Nicholson worked his way up to the top of “Mount Hollywood”. In 1976 he received for his portrayal in the film “One flew over the cuckoo’s nest” (1975 with Danny DeVito) his first Oscar. In 1980 Jack Nicholson starred as a mad writer in the horror flick “Shining”.

In 1984 Jack Nicholson won his second Oscar for his role in the melodrama “Zeit der Tärtlichkeit” (1983 alongside Danny DeVito).

The extremely successful film “Batman”, in which he was in 1989 at the side of Kim Basinger and Michael Keaton was seen earned him the modest profit sharing of $ 60 million.

Well-known films with Jack Nicholson in the 1990s include: “A question of honor” (1992 alongside Tom Cruise, Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland), “Wolf- Das Tier im Manne” (1994 alongside Michelle Pfeiffer) or “Mars Attacks!” (1996 with Natalie Portman, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Sarah Jessica Parker and Michael J. Fox).

In 1998 Jack Nicholson received his last Oscar for the time being. For his role in the film “It couldn’t be better” (1997 Helen Hunt) he was awarded the coveted film prize for the third time.

Jack Nichsolson’s recent projects include “Die Wutprobe” (2003 with Adam Sandler) or “Departed – Unter Feinden” (2006 with Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio).

The adventure comedy “The best comes at the end” (2007) shows Jack Nicholson as cancer-stricken billionaire Edward Cole, who is fulfilling his last dreams together with the doomed auto mechanic Carter Chambers (played by Morgan Freeman).

Since the mid-1980s, the voice actor Joachim Kerzel has been the German voice actor for Jack Nicholson.

In his private life, Jack Nicholson leads a dissolute life. He has five children from four different women.

Filmography

2007: The best comes last

2006: Departed- Among enemies

2003: The anger test; What your heart desires

2002: About Schmidt









2001: The promise

1997: It couldn’t be better

1996: Mars Attacks !; Years of tenderness- The story goes on; Blood and Wine

1995: Crossing Guard: It happened on the open road

1994: Wolf- the animal in man

1992: A question of honour; Jimmy Hoffa; Man Trouble- Got the dog

1990: The Trail Leads Back- The Two Jakes (also as a director); Ingeniously normal

1989: Batman

1987: Milkweed; The Witches of Eastwick; News Fever- Broadcast News

1986: heartburn

1985: The honor of the Prizzis

1983: Time of tenderness

1982: Border patrol

1981: When the postman rings twice; Reds; Notre Dame de la Croisette

1980: Shining

1978: The gallows rope

1976: Duel on the Missouri; The last tycoon

1975: One flew over the cuckoo’s nest; Tommy; Dowry hunter; Profession: reporter

1974: Chinatown

1973: The last command

1972: The King of Marvin Gardens

1971: The art of loving; A safe place

1970: One day the day will come; A man seeks himself; The Rebel Rousers

1969: Easy rider

1968: Head (also as a screenwriter and producer); Psych-Out

1967: The Wild Thugs of San Francisco; The shooting (also as a producer); Chicago massacre

1965: Ritt im Wirbelwind (also as a screenwriter and producer)

1964: Flight to Fury (also as a screenwriter); Ensign powder; Back Door to Hell

1963: The raven: duel of sorcerers; The Terror: Castle of Terror

1962: The Broken Land

1960: Small shop full of horrors; The Wild Ride; Sin beckons

1958: The Cry Baby Killer

