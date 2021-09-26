In custody battle with Angelina Jolie: Brad Pitt: Did three of his children want to testify against him? – Entertainment

Brad Pitt has not been at Angelina Jolie’s side since autumn 2016 Photo: AMPAS / AdMedia / ImageCollect





Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been separated since autumn 2016. The two have six children together, three of whom are said to have been ready to testify in the custody battle against their father.

Angelina Jolie (46) and Brad Pitt (57) are apparently still in a custody battle. Now, according to “Us Weekly”, an allegedly newly surfaced document is said to show that it could have been worse for Pitt. According to the report, his ex-wife’s attorneys reportedly filed a paper in December 2020 claiming three of the ex-couple’s six children wanted to testify against him.

Pitt and Jolie, who separated in 2016, are parents of Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (15) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12). The children who are involved in the custody battle are old enough to understand what is going on, “Us Weekly” quotes from the document. “The process will inevitably affect you emotionally. Three of the children asked to testify, “it should say, among other things.









Jolie fights the judge

The document is allegedly part of Jolie’s attempt to remove Judge John Ouderkirk from the case over alleged links to Pitt’s legal team. In May, according to court documents available to the British Guardian, she announced that the judge had, to her detriment, refused to give evidence to her eligible children. A statement by the children Pax, Zahara and Shiloh was possible because a court code made this possible for children over the age of 14, according to the document.

The filing, which was filed in a California appeals court, said: “Judge Ouderkirk has denied a fair trial to Ms. Jolie and provided evidence relevant to the health, safety and welfare of the children, which is critical to her case are, wrongly excluded, “continues there.

Pitt’s attorneys have already responded, stating that Ouderkirk has “conducted an extensive trial in a thorough, fair manner” over the past six months and, after hearing experts and witnesses, “made a preliminary ruling and order”. In the future, the couple will apparently share custody of their children 50/50. The court is said to have determined this in a preliminary ruling, as several US media reported unanimously. Jolie has reportedly already announced plans to appeal.





