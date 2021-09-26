In Biopic: Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is not supposed to play

Will Ava Phillippe, 22, follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, Reese Witherspoon, 45? The daughter of the actress and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe (47) is her mother’s face. So the obvious idea is to cast Ava in the role of actress for a future biopic about the life of the “naturally blonde” actress – but thinks of this idea Reese not that much.

In an interview with Fox 5 New York “The Morning Show” star said, “I think not all of the chapters of my life have been told, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic yet.” But if it does come to that, then she doesn’t want to be embodied in it by her daughter. “She is not an actress”stressed Reese. Ava also be happy with her life the way it is, even without the acting. “It’s really cool to have grown-up children. You can hardly believe that they are so grown-up. I could cry when I talk about them, I love them so much,” enthused the Hollywood star.

That Reese is very fond of her children, the 45-year-old shows regularly on her InstagramAccount. She recently shared a cute snap with her son Deacon (17) and Ava. The similarity between the mother-daughter team caught the eye again. “You look like her sister”, model Cindy Crawford, 55, joked under the post.









Reese Witherspoon, actress

Ava Phillippe 2018

Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon 2015

