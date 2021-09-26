If Michael Keaton can’t be signed for “The Flash”, Warner wants Christian Bale back! • Superhero News

Apparently, Warner has an emergency plan if Michael Keaton doesn’t want to be in his former role as Batman for the upcoming “The Flash” movie. The next candidate on Warner’s list would be Christian Bale!

The announcement that Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne aka Batman could be part of “The Flash” movie as part of the DC Extended Universe was greeted with cheers and applause from fans and critics alike. However, a new rumor suggests that nothing is set in stone here and that Warner Bros. has a workaround plan in case it doesn’t work out with Keaton. According to Jeremy Conrad’s DCEU Mythic, the talks between DC and Keaton are still ongoing. However, in the event that they fail, Warner Bros. still wants to hire an older Batman for the film in the form of Christian Bale, who portrayed the Dark Knight in Christopher Nolan’s dark Batman trilogy. Conrad also reported that the studio currently has no plans to approach Ben Affleck if Bale doesn’t want to be there either.









Whether Keaton or Bale, the Batman in “The Flash” will not be a young fighter like Robert Pattinson’s in “The Batman” or even Affleck’s mature and grouchy version of the character from “Batman v Superman – Dawn of Justice” and “Justice League ” be. Rather, the DCEU is keen to create an older version of the character to serve as a mentor for Ezra Miller’s Flash as well as other DC heroes, much like Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is a link in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ever since Ezra Miller was cast as Barry Allen aka The Flash, fans have been asking for a solo film with its iteration of the Scarlet Speedster. And while a film set in the continuity of the DC Extended Universe of Warner Bros. and DC Films has been in the works for many years, there have been a number of setbacks, including several directors who signed with Warner Bros. and then left are. The film finally seemed to be moving forward when director Andy Muschietti took over the helm of the project. Then Warner Bros. gave the film a release date in the summer of 2022 …

