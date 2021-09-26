Ice hockey: NHL star Leon Draisaitl on Lockdown, Trump and Merkel – US sport

Leon Draisaitl (25) is Germany’s best ice hockey player. The attacker has been under contract with the Edmonton Oilers in the best league in the world, the NHL, since 2014. The son of ex-national player Peter Draisaitl (55) earns an average of 8.5 million US dollars (7.2 million euros) per year. Draisaitl spends most of the summer in Europe. BamS met him in Herzogenaurach at the Puma headquarters.

Bild am SONNTAG: With your Oilers came the surprising play-off in the round of 16 in May. The series was lost against Winnipeg with 0: 4. Are you still disappointed?

Leon Draisaitl: It was very, very frustrating at the beginning because we went into the series as favorites. It took a few weeks to process everything. But you have to look ahead. Hopefully this defeat will help us somehow in the next few years. It was an important experience. I hope we know how to act in the next play-offs. Sometimes it just takes a bit of luck.

How long did you keep ice hockey out of your head after that?

Not at all! Ice hockey is a big part of my life. I think about this beautiful sport every day.

Did you watch the other play-off games?

No, I couldn’t motivate myself to watch the other games on TV.

You then canceled the World Cup in Riga. What were the reasons?

I was very tired and the timing just didn't fit. When I play for Germany, I want to give it my all. It wouldn't have been fair to the team. It was a very long, exhausting season for me (Draisaitl played the third most minutes of all strikers in the NHL; editor).





When did you start exercising again?

After a five or six day break, I slowly started to sweat again. But I also allowed myself two weeks of vacation. I spent part of my summer in Spain and my hometown Cologne.

Your big goal is to win the Stanley Cup. If Edmonton doesn’t work out again in the next few years, is a club change an issue?

No. The next four years will be very exciting for us. I hope we get the chance to play for the title.

You have now completed 478 NHL games. Do you still feel pressure before a game?

Everyone has a certain pressure in life. We all work and we have to deliver. However, I’m relatively relaxed and try not to put too much pressure on. Nevertheless, I have certain demands and demands on myself. And I try to meet them.

How has Corona changed your life?









Most people’s lives have probably changed. Besides living in the “bubble” for the last two seasons, the most difficult thing I found was to play without fans. You have to create the euphoria yourself. As a team, we have surely grown closer together as a result. And I’ve spent a lot of time with my friend Celeste and my little dog Bowie.

Did the lockdown make you appreciate “normal” life more?

I guess so. Dining out, cinema, theater, events, meeting friends – this time of lockdown has shown everyone that we have a very good life with a lot of freedom. All of this is valued a lot more now that things are slowly returning to normal. Mentally it was certainly very stressful for many people. It sucks at some point, you want to get out. Fortunately, everything is open again in Edmonton at the moment, even wearing a mask is voluntary.

What do you think of lateral thinkers?

You have people like that everywhere. But everyone can have their own opinion. That is the case in democracies. But to say there is no Corona is wrong and dangerous for the community in which we live.

In Germany there is a debate about a possible vaccination requirement. How do you see it

Vaccinate or not, in my opinion everyone should decide for themselves.

Are you vaccinated?

Twice. With Moderna. It was voluntary.

What do you think of special rights for vaccinated people, for example when visiting a stadium?

I am in favor of people who are vaccinated, able to prove negative tests or have survived Corona, to be allowed to the games. Of course, this also puts some pressure on the unvaccinated.

Bundestag elections are due in Germany. The AfD is a party that represents right-wing extremist positions. Are you tracking that?

Naturally. I would like this party to get as few votes as possible in the election.

Who would be the perfect Federal Chancellor for you?

Angela Merkel. I know, of course, that she is no longer running, but I would like to convince her to make a comeback.

Why?

Germany is seen by many countries as a very solid, good country. Angela Merkel has led Germany well in crisis situations. We are doing very well compared to many other countries.

How did you perceive Donald Trump’s presidency?

I don’t think much of Trump. For example, I didn’t like his demeanor. I’ll just leave it there.

Do you think Joe Biden is better?

The discussions below him seem less controversial. Something calm has returned and the American-German relationship seems to have improved.

What do you like about Germany?

I was born here, grew up here. I appreciate the people. A free, democratic country with a high standard of living. Everyone can give their opinion.

In the NHL, Luke Prokop from the Nashville Predators became the first professional to make his homosexuality public. Should that also be an example for German ice hockey?

Not just for ice hockey, for every sport. But it’s very hard to get respect for it. There are still many people who do not understand this. In my opinion, everyone should be respected for who they are. Everyone should be able to shape their life the way they want.

Who would you like to meet outside of ice hockey?

Athlete Usain Bolt, US actor and producer Adam Sandler. Golf pro Tiger Woods.

What social projects are you involved in?

For example, I am a Laureus ambassador and last year I visited the “Kick on Ice” project in Berlin, which supports socially disadvantaged children and young people.