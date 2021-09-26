Sunday, September 26, 2021
Hugh Jackman was banned from his daughter’s dance class

By Sonia Gupta
He’s one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he’s got nothing to say to his own two kids! In his film “Greatest Showman” from 2017, Hugh Jackman (50) wowed numerous moviegoers with legendary dance and singing performances. So the actor knows a lot about the dance business. But his daughter Ava obviously sees it differently and recently banned her father from her dance class – forever!

Here, his star status is of no use to him either. The father of two used to enjoy watching daughter Ava’s dance class. But these times now seem to be a thing of the past. Opposite to Closer told Hugh namely that his 14-year-old daughter approached him in the presence of 60 other dance students and told him that he should “never come back to her dance class”. A clear announcement! Why exactly the presence of the 50-year-old is no longer desired, revealed Hugh However, not to the magazine.

But Ava is by no means the only Jackman offspring to stand up against dad Hugh rebels. Even the 19-year-old son Oscar can no longer be told about his father: “Whenever I ask him to do something or to listen to me, he just says: ‘Now I’m an adult. I can do what I want'”the native Australian explained. Both Ava and Oscar were from Hugh and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, 63.




Actor Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman in October 2019
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the Metropolitan Museum of Art


