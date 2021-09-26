Hugh Jackman is embarrassed by this movie today! · KINO.de

With “Logan”, Hugh Jackman soon says goodbye to his most iconic role as the clawed mutant Wolverine. The inclined fan might think that the actor has only good things to say about his most successful franchise, but it is not. The native Australian doesn’t particularly like part of the series.

Known from: Born: October 12, 1968 in Sydney Australia

October 12, 1968 in Sydney Australia Jobs: Actor, producer, speaker

Hugh Jackman gives his farewell performance in “Logan”. © 20th Century Fox

Since the beginning of this millennium, Hugh Jackman has been inextricably linked with the role of Wolverine and although the actor has proven himself as a flexible character actor in numerous other films, the claw mutant remains his most successful figure, whether in the X-Men or in his solo – Appearances. One of these solo films could have been better, though, so the frank words of Hugh Jackman.

Read here: Arnold Schwarzenegger is ashamed of this film today!









Hugh Jackman thinks “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” is not very successful

The very first solo film did not live up to the demands of its main actor, as can be read, among other things, from the colleagues from Live Journal. In retrospect, the prequel for the first three ensemble films was a disappointment, according to Hugh Jackman’s frank words. The actor regrets that neither he nor the creators behind the scenes were able to portray the character as they initially planned. Something went wrong and he found the finished film frustrating the first time he saw it because it was planned differently. Specifically, it was Wolverine’s vulnerable side, which was not properly depicted on the canvas. For this reason, Hugh Jackman wanted to do it better in the sequel “Wolverine: Way of the Warrior”.

“Wolverine 3”: First trailer reveals us completely broken Old Man Logan

In the following trailer for “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” you can get your own picture of the criticized film:

kino.de News – Bodyguard gets remake

did you like this article? Discuss with us about the latest theatrical releases, your favorite series and films that you are eagerly waiting for – on Instagram and Facebook. You can also follow us on Flipboard and Google News.