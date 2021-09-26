Hugh Jackman: “I am loyal as gold”

Hugh Jackman has skin cancer again. In GALA he talks about the recurring ailment and also reveals why the Nicole Kidmans of this world don’t have a chance with him

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman plays Wolverine one last time in the action thriller “Logan” (in cinemas from March 2nd) – the mutant with the wolf’s claws. Jackman comes to the GALA interview at the Ritz-Carlton luxury hotel in Berlin with a plaster on his nose. The reason: a few days ago he had his skin cancer operated on for the sixth time. The photo he posted on Instagram after the operation went around the world.

Nevertheless, the 48-year-old is relaxed and in an extremely good mood. And that looks absolutely real and is definitely not a fake. Let’s ask for …

Mr. Jackman, do we have to worry about you?

No i’m fine Unfortunately, it is the sixth time since 2013 that skin cancer has returned on my nose. So I went under the knife again. This really isn’t a big deal. It is a basal cell carcinoma, the most harmless form of skin cancer. I will not die from it. Skin cancer can only establish itself in other tissues if left untreated. Then it gets dangerous. That’s why I go to preventive care every three months.

After the operation, Jackman came to Berlin with plasters © instagram.com/thehughjackman

Is it true that you never used sunscreen on the beach?

Never! Pretty stupid of me, isn’t it? Like most of my generation, I had no idea how dangerous this direct and very strong sun exposure to unprotected skin is. I had never heard of the ozone hole either. 25 years later, I’m paying the price for never using sun protection. I can only advise everyone not to be so reckless.

Are you still suffering from mercury poisoning?

Wow, well researched. I didn’t make that public. And thank you for asking, I’m also doing very well in this regard. But when I received the letter from the health department, which attested that the mercury levels in my body were far too high, I was already shocked. When I went to the doctor, he said to me that I had clearly exceeded the upper value of five – whatever that means. My score was 37!

Where did the poisoning come from?

Even at the risk of the canned tuna industry hating me now, I guess I ate far too much canned tuna to gain muscle mass. And the mercury has built up in my body over the years.

You have been happily married for over 20 years. Tell us your love secret.

There isn’t any. Except that I adore Deb (the Australian actress Deborra-Lee Furness, who Jackman has been married to since 1996, editor’s note). We have two wonderful children. My family life has been my top priority for a long time. Not fame or fortune – a fulfilling private life, that’s what you live for.









Hugh Jackman with wife Deborra-Lee Furness © Getty Images

Nevertheless, you stood in front of the camera with many attractive women like Nicole Kidman. Hand on heart: do you never get weak?

(He laughs silently) Never, because I am loyal as gold! Let me tell you how my wife Deb and I deal with it: Always shortly before the shooting of a new film, I introduce the leading lady, with whom I may even have love scenes in the film, to my wife. And every time these ladies love my wife. That relaxes the situation wonderfully. Deb is not jealous or possessive at all. On the contrary, she supports me wherever she can. And should the “Sexiest Man Alive” topic come up again, she always says: “I could have told them that years ago. Of course Hugh is sexy – would I have married him otherwise?”

You seem incredibly friendly and balanced. What has to happen for you to become a beast?

I am really a person who is usually in a very good mood, likes to laugh and do nonsense. But if someone messes with my children, treats them unfairly or badly, then I definitely become an animal.

Their daughter Ava is eleven years old. Are boys already an issue with her?

Yes, she’s getting old for her first boyfriend. That’s why I kept my Wolverine claws after the shooting ended. (laughs) I know what makes boys think about girls, after all, I used to be one myself. He should pick up my daughter on a date. I then sit on the sofa with a smile and perhaps casually scratch my head with my claw. Then he’ll know what’s hot right away. But seriously: I had a very open conversation with Ava just two days ago. I said to her: “You can’t change the boys. But please only do what you really want and are responsible for yourself.” I think she understood that quite well.

How do you raise your children?

My father always said that the most important thing in life is a good upbringing and schooling. And that’s how I see it. In addition, my wife and I try to bring joy to our children. You shouldn’t be afraid of life, but try to master it. Compassion and respect for other people are very important to us.

