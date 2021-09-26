Harry Potter stars: Emma Watson posts reunion photo – people

Here comes an early Christmas present for all “Harry Potter” fans!

A week before the reflective time, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) post a reunion photo that makes fan hearts beat faster.

“Merry Christmas from us,” wrote Emma in Wednesday’s post. It shows the “Harry Potter” stars Tom Felton (32), Evanna Lynch (28), Bonnie Wright (28) and Matthew Lewis (32).

Of course, Emma’s mail wasn’t the only one. The photo was quickly shared on the fellow actors’ Instagram pages.

“Christmas greetings from my classmates,” says Tom Felton. The acting villain fuels the feud between the houses of Griffindor and Slytherin with a hashtag: “#gryfindorVSslytherin,” he puts behind his post.

Bonnie Wright, who plays Ginny Weasley, also uploaded the photo and wrote under it: “A turning point”.

Evanna Lynch, who portrays Luna Lovegood, wrote in her caption: “AS if I won’t repost this.”

The Neville Longbotton actor, Matthew Lewis, posted a similar photo, wrote: “Roses between two thorns …”.

Meanwhile, the network is freaking out. Countless comments can be found under the pictures. “That’s why I have Instagram,” writes one user. “Oh my god,” marvels another.

Some even ask the “gryfindorVSslytherin” -Hasthag from Felton: “Who won?” Others praise Felton’s beard: “Man, I love your Schnauzer!”

In what context the “Harry Potter” stars met is not clear. What is certain is that after all these years they still maintain good contacts with one another.

They stood in front of the camera for years and spent their entire childhood and youth together. That’s why it’s always something special when the now adult actors meet.

By the way: Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley, recently claimed on “Entertainment Tonight” that he used to feel “small sparks” on the set between Tom Felton and Emma Watson.

But Emma Watson is single and happy. She told British Vogue: “I’m in a relationship with myself.”