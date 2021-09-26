Grey’s Anatomy with Denzel Washington: Ellen Pompeo becomes a fangirl

On February 11th, the second half of season 12 of “Grey’s Anatomy” starts after the winter break in the USA. The anticipation is not only great among the viewers, Ellen Pompeo (46) is also longingly waiting for the first episode. The reason: She is her absolute favorite episode. “It’s definitely the best thing I’ve done on this show,” enthuses the Meredith Gray actress in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly”. Why she praises her own acting performance so has nothing to do with sudden arrogance – the prominent director got the best out of her. Denzel Washington (60) turns Ellen into a fangirl.

Ellen Pompeo raves about Denzel Washington

“We have never had one of his caliber with us, or who directed the show,” admired Ellen Pompeo the famous “Grey’s Anatomy” director in season 12. “His charisma – he completely changes the energy in the room. Everyone is at the forefront of his performance. ” The fact that Denzel Washington is used as a filmmaker in the successful medical series just amazed Ellen – she has been an absolute fan of the Hollywood star for a long time. “He’s great. Let’s just say I’m a huge fan. A real dream has come true,” admits Pompeo.

“Grey’s Anatomy” cast always gives 200 percent

But not only Denzel Washington teased the best out of the “Grey’s Anatomy” actors – Ellen Pompeo and Co. would always give full commitment. “We’re so happy to have the fans turn on the show. We owe it to them to give 200 percent every time,” said Pompeo. The new producer Debbie Allen (65) brought a breath of fresh air into season 12: “It’s a communal and happy place. Everyone wants the show to be very good.”

So much is promised: Season 12 really comes up with some great surprises and plot twists: There are rumors about a new love for Meredith, we can hope to see an old friend again and there is also plenty of girl power!