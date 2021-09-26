Sunday, September 26, 2021
News

Gala in Los Angeles: Nicole Kidman: Floral dream dress and wild curls – entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
0
61




Nicole Kidman in her floral dress. Photo: imago images / ZUMA Wire / Billy Bennight


Actress Nicole Kidman drew everyone’s attention at the Academy of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles in a colorful floral dress and wild mane.

Nicole Kidman (54) caused a sensation with her look at the Academy of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday night. The actress wore a dress made of nude fabric, which was decorated with glittering sequin flowers in red and orange. Inside, the flowers were embroidered with black pearls.




To the sleeveless dress, she combined light brown pumps with straps, a black clutch and a gold wristwatch. Kidman created another eye-catcher with her hair styling. She wore her long blonde hair to the center part in wild curls that fell over her shoulder. She completed her look with dark eye make-up and red lipstick.

Kaia Gerber shows new love

The opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which will open its doors to visitors on September 30th, was full of stars. In addition to Kidman, Katy Perry (36) and Orlando Bloom (44), Halle Berry (55) and Tom Hanks (65) appeared on the green carpet. Kaia Gerber (20) and Jacob Elordi (24) also made their red carpet debut.




Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
