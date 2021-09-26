Furiosa Cast: Chris Hemsworth, part of the Mad Max offshoot – Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth becomes part of the “Mad Max” universe. Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com





Furious cast: The “Mad Max” offshoot “Furiosa” is finally taking shape. With Anya Taylor-Joy as the young title hero and Chris Hemsworth at her side.

It has now been more than four years since “Mad Max: Fury Road” won an Oscar with six prizes and Charlize Theron (45) as a horsepower amazon Furiosa stole the show from the title hero (Tom Hardy, 43). Since then, rumors have been circulating about an offshoot of the action spectacle that would deal with the history of Furiosa – and these rumors have now been confirmed, according to the US industry website “Deadline”.









And that’s not all. A well-known line-up of Hollywood stars was also announced at the same time, which will star in the prequel. The young version of Theron therefore plays the “Split” and “Glass” actress Anya Taylor-Joy (24). “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth (37) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (34, “Watchmen”) should also be part of the cast, according to the report. However, their roles have not yet been revealed. Hardy as Max Rockatansky must certainly be dispensed with. Because “Furiosa” plays many years before the events of “Fury Road” – consequently Theron is also left out.

Film studio Warner Bros. will produce the film, as with “Fury Road”, “Mad Max” veteran George Miller (75) is responsible as director, co-writer and producer. At this early stage of production, nothing is known about a possible theatrical release.





