From Elton John to Billie Eilish: benefit events worldwide

Paris (dpa) – Concerts from Los Angeles to Mumbai and with a number of greats from the music scene: with this line-up, Global Citizen Live wants to collect money for the environment and against poverty over the weekend.

Fans, committed and the artists themselves should formulate calls to business and politics or have already campaigned. Music will then be played for a good cause for 24 hours.

The starting shot will be given on Saturday afternoon (5.30 p.m.) in Paris. Against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Stormzy sing about fans on the Champ de Mars and in front of the screens at home. Performances by Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Lizzo are planned in New York’s Central Park. In Los Angeles there are about 5 Seconds of Summer and Demi Lovato on stage. In total, more than 70 international stars take part in the global event, which also includes concerts in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro and Mumbai.

But not only celebrities from the music world are there at the weekend. French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have announced themselves in Paris. In New York there is an important visitor with Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Those involved could win tickets for the shows by signing petitions or writing tweets. For climate protection reasons, the tickets were raffled mainly in the countries in which the concerts take place. However, some active people can also come from Germany.









With the event, the organization Global Citizen wants to draw attention to problems in the world. Specifically, they are calling for financial support for climate protection in poorer countries, funds for the fight against famine and donations of corona vaccines. The idea is to get a lot of people to get involved. In the end, however, companies and states should pay.

The initiative has already worked with music stars in the past. In May, Vax Live pledged more than $ 300 million for corona vaccinations. Last year, two events totaled more than $ 7 billion.

