For $ 1,000 there’s a drink from Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence recently proved at the Academy Awards that she is not averse to a good drink. There the actress climbed over the rows of seats in the Dolby Theater with a glass of white wine. And so this high-percentage cooperation may have been particularly popular: For a proud $ 1,000 you can drink a stylish Mint Julep from Jennifer Lawrence! The Oscar winner is currently beating the drum for this. Lawrence doesn’t just do this out of love for alcohol – there’s a good cause behind the action.

The action has a long tradition. Every year around the Kentucky Derby there is the legendary Mint Juleps for $ 1,000. Woodford Reserve distillery is behind the action. The drink is mixed with a special edition of the distillery’s craft bourbon and served in a noble, exclusive drinking vessel that you can purchase for the proud price. The proceeds will go to a charity. This year it’s the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. The actress’s foundation supports art programs for children. The organization is based in Louisville, Kentucky, USA – the venue of the derby.

Jennifer Lawrence Cups are sold out

If you want to enjoy such an exclusive drink, you have to purchase it on the Internet in advance of the horse race. For sale this year were 90 drinks in the silver bluegrass Woodford Reserve Mint Julep Cup for $ 1,000. The engravings on the noble vessels show a racing horse with a jockey, a rose and a bottle of bourbon. If that’s not enough, you could go one step higher: the drink was available in a gold-plated Commonwealth cup for a unit price of 2500 euros. Only 15 guests of the derby can receive this honor. Both variants are already sold out.









Successful online shopping is only the beginning. The 144th edition of the traditional race will take place on Saturday (May 5th) at Churchill Downs Racecourse. The cups – filled with the Mint Julep specially created for the event, of course – will be personally presented to the buyers at the distillery’s stand. A photographer takes a souvenir picture. The entrance ticket for the Derby must be purchased separately.

At the start of the race week, Lawrence posed with the expensive drink. She can be seen in this tweet in the second photo.

Mint Julep: Tastes (almost) like a Derby

Those who couldn’t get hold of a mug can comfort themselves with the special edition of the bourbon. The label was designed by artist Keith Anderson.

Recipe tip

The “Woodford Reserve’s 2018 $ 1,000 Mint Julep” can then be mixed with the whiskey in proper style:

6 cl Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon

2 Kentucky Colonel Mint leaves

1 teaspoon Kentucky sorghum syrup

Just add crushed ice and the noble Mint Julep is ready. The distillery recommends a particularly aromatic spearmint variety and a syrup made from sorghum. But the cocktail probably also tastes good with your own favorite bourbon, mint from the garden and conventional sugar syrup. It is garnished in proper style with a sprig of mint, three small roses – and a rose petal from the flower garland that is wrapped around the winning horse at the Kentucky Derby.

