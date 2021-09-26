Sunday, September 26, 2021
Eva Green: Extravagant look at “Dumbo” premiere

By Arjun Sethi
Eva Green made an eye-catching appearance at the world premiere of Disney’s “Dumbo” in a robe by designer Iris van Herpen.

Where do the boundaries between art and fashion blur? Art fans should have been thrilled to see actress Eva Green (38, “Penny Dreadful”) at the “Dumbo” premiere in Hollywood. For some other fashion lovers, however, the 38-year-old’s dress might have been a little too extravagant. The French actress presented a design by the Dutch designer Iris van Herpen (34) on the red carpet.

Designer with an extravagant style




According to “Elle”, the Dutch woman is known for her unique, architecturally inspired avant-garde designs. The dress chosen by Green’s stylist Leslie Fremar for the world premiere of the new Disney film comes from van Herpen’s couture collection for summer 2019. Black lines form a wavy pattern on the white, transparent material.

In order to let the dress speak for itself, Eva Green held back on styling and accessories. Her dark hair was pinned into a high messy bun, while her feet were tucked into black strappy stilettos. The 38-year-old seemed to have completely done without mascara, but her lips glowed in a rich red tone.

Arjun Sethi
