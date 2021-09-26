Eva Green and the Thunderstorm with Tim Burton

Eva Green will always fondly remember the day she first met the crazy visionary Tim Burton. Because this encounter was a very special one for the actress, as she said in an interview with the “Stuttgarter Zeitung”.









The 36-year-old said literally: “I was a fan of Tim’s films long before I worked with him. (…) When he gave me the role in ‘Dark Shadows’ a few years ago – even without having to audition – I couldn’t believe my luck. When we first met, there was a thunderstorm outside and you could hear the thunder constantly. Somehow I found that very fitting. ”Then Eva Green added:“ In any case, I would be in front of the camera for Tim again and again, no matter what and how much he gave me to do. He is so unusual and wonderful. You also play roles with him that you would never play in other films. His vision is just unique and crazy in a great way. “

Incidentally, “The Island of Special Children” will be released in cinemas in Germany on Thursday (October 6th). Eva Green shot the first Tim Burton film “Dark Shadows” four years ago.

Photo: (c) Tina Gill / PR Photos