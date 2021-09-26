Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsEva Green and the Thunderstorm with Tim Burton
News

Eva Green and the Thunderstorm with Tim Burton

By Arjun Sethi
0
46




Eva Green - "Dark shadows" Los Angeles PremiereEva Green will always fondly remember the day she first met the crazy visionary Tim Burton. Because this encounter was a very special one for the actress, as she said in an interview with the “Stuttgarter Zeitung”.




The 36-year-old said literally: “I was a fan of Tim’s films long before I worked with him. (…) When he gave me the role in ‘Dark Shadows’ a few years ago – even without having to audition – I couldn’t believe my luck. When we first met, there was a thunderstorm outside and you could hear the thunder constantly. Somehow I found that very fitting. ”Then Eva Green added:“ In any case, I would be in front of the camera for Tim again and again, no matter what and how much he gave me to do. He is so unusual and wonderful. You also play roles with him that you would never play in other films. His vision is just unique and crazy in a great way. “

Incidentally, “The Island of Special Children” will be released in cinemas in Germany on Thursday (October 6th). Eva Green shot the first Tim Burton film “Dark Shadows” four years ago.

Photo: (c) Tina Gill / PR Photos


Previous articleMeryl Streep and Jane Fonda were the eye-catchers of the evening
Next articleAfter Zack Snyder’s Justice League, DC fans instigate a nonsensical Batman revolt
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv