Erdogan declares war on Bitcoin. Will he succeed?

Surname course 7-day performance Bitcoin BTC $ 42,200 -10% Ethereum ETH $ 2,900 -16% Cardano ADA $ 2.26 -5% Binance Coin BNB $ 353 -14% XRP XRP $ 0.94 -13% Dogecoin DOGE $ 0.21 -14% Polkadot DOT 31 dollars -9% Solana SOL $ 140 -0.5% Uniswap UNIVERSITY 20 dollars -21% All data are from coinmarketcap.com and as of late Friday afternoon / exchange rate changes compared to late Friday afternoon of the previous week

Weak week in the crypto market

Yes, it was clearly a rather weak week overall. Bitcoin has moved in a broad range between just under $ 48,800 and a little under $ 39,800 since last Friday. There were strong, but only brief, downward price fluctuations in the night on Tuesday and in the night on Wednesday. On Friday, the price rattled down again.

At the beginning of the week, it was primarily the fear of a real estate crisis in China that also put pressure on traditional financial markets. On Friday, China dampened the mood again – but this time in the form of a message from the central bank, which once again made it clear that transactions with cryptocurrencies are illegal. Only a small push upwards brought the news on Thursday evening that Twitter will now integrate Bitcoin payments into its app via the Lightning network – but later on.

It didn’t look much better with the other major cryptocurrencies. Ethereum went well below the $ 3,000 mark with a rather creepy 7-day performance of minus 16 percent. Binance Coin (minus 14 percent), Dogecoin (minus 14 percent) and Uniswap (minus 21 percent) also recorded strong discounts. Solana was the only one of the bigger names to be fairly stable.

First general uncertainty about Evergrande …

Let’s start with the sale at the beginning of the week. As mentioned, this also affected the traditional financial markets. Trigger: The financially stricken Chinese real estate company Evergrande. The company is threatened with insolvency. Because of its sheer size, this could have a major impact on China’s real estate sector and, by extension, the entire Chinese economy. The government is currently making little effort to save the company.

Comparisons to the bankruptcy of the US investment bank Lehman Brothers in September 2008 have often been tried in the past few days – not to say overused. As is well known, the Lehman bankruptcy triggered a global financial and economic crisis. In the meantime, numerous analysts have pointed out that the comparison is crooked – but the catchy catchphrase will probably last longer in the media.

One question remains: what does this have to do with crypto anyway? And the answer is clear: Nothing immediately. One could even argue that a failure in the traditional financial system would have to benefit Bitcoin in particular. The largest crypto currency is often referred to as digital gold – and gold has the image of being in demand as a “safe haven” in times of uncertainty.

The only problem is: In reality, Bitcoin does not (yet?) Behave as a “safe haven asset”. On the contrary: If the stock markets come under pressure, Bitcoin usually goes down as well – and even more so with all other crypto currencies. They will therefore continue to be seen as risk assets, which it is better to separate from as a precaution in times of high uncertainty.

Regardless of any theory, empirically, Bitcoin moves more like a tech stock than gold. And all other cryptocurrencies are usually dependent on Bitcoin – which this week’s sell-off has shown again. It is also clear that there is no need for crypto-specific reasons for prices to come under pressure. Cryptocurrencies are not decoupled from traditional financial markets.

… and then once again China’s authorities against crypto

Speaking of crypto-specific reasons for bad market sentiment. There was exactly one such thing on Friday – a well-known classic that has been returning for years: China bans cryptocurrencies. Or at least take action against them. The topic was last heated up in the spring, when the Chinese authorities cracked down on Bitcoin mining in several provinces.

Now the Chinese central bank has released a document announcing further measures against crypto trading. Among other things, it made it clear that all providers that allow the exchange of cryptocurrencies for fiat money are considered illegal. Offering crypto derivatives is also illegal – not only for Chinese stock exchanges or brokers, but also for foreign providers who make derivatives available to Chinese citizens, reported The Block.

Many no longer take reports like this seriously. In any case, the market reacted clearly negatively. The Bitcoin price slipped from around $ 45,000 to only $ 40,900 in the meantime. Then it stabilized above $ 42,000. Otherwise, the tokens of the two crypto exchanges Huobi (HT) and OKEx (OKB), which were founded in China, came under particularly strong pressure, and fell by well over 15 percent.









The price of #Bitcoin was $ 1,022 when China first banned it in 2013. In conclusion, everything is good for #Bitcoin – Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) September 24, 2021

Twitter implements bitcoin payments through the Lightning network

But there was also positive news this week: At the end of August, as reported here, the first indications were leaked that Twitter wanted to integrate Bitcoin payments into its iOS app via the Lightning network. Now it happened very quickly: On Thursday evening, the company announced in a press conference that a “tip” function would now be implemented, with which other users can be given amounts of money.

External payment services are used for this, such as the Cash App from Square, the fintech that is also run by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. This cash app can also be used to send Bitcoin. However, and this is a little more spectacular, it will also be possible with Strike – an application that is based on the Lightning network. Twitter announced the worldwide rollout of the features for yesterday Thursday – initially only for iOS devices, Android should follow later. How long it will take for the feature to reach normal Twitter users in Europe was not yet known.

The announcement in itself was no longer a big surprise: Dorsey is known as a big Bitcoin advocate and had said in the past that Bitcoin would be “a big part of the future” of Twitter. It wasn’t until June that he had writtenthat a Lightning integration is “only a matter of time”. The implementation was now faster than expected.

Coinbase gives way to the SEC

We’re staying in the US, but we’re getting back to the regulatory issue. We have already reported in detail here on the dispute between Coinbase and the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The short version: Coinbase had announced a product (“Lend”) with which you can lend stablecoins for 4 percent interest. The SEC then tapped the US crypto exchange on the finger because it saw unauthorized sales of securities.

At least that was what Coinbase had communicated. The company had gone public with the matter itself – probably to gain a PR advantage in the dispute. The SEC did not comment publicly. Nevertheless, it apparently retained the upper hand: This week Coinbase backed down: “Lend” will not come. The waiting list for the product that was already open has been closed again. For this announcement, Coinbase made less effort to reach the public: the company merely updated a blog post from June that originally announced “Lend”.

In any case, the decision comes at a time when the SEC is making it increasingly clear that it is keeping a very close eye on the crypto industry and especially decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. SEC chief Gary Gensler has expressed himself accordingly several times in the past few days and weeks. This naturally meets with little enthusiasm in the crypto community. Genlser wants to become the “Sheriff of Cryptoville”, said Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz most recently. The new SEC boss was originally considered a beacon of hope in the industry, as he himself had held blockchain courses at MIT in the past.

Football NFT platform Sorare raises $ 680 million investment

There was also a mega-investment in the NFT area this week: The French company Sorare collected 80 million US dollars – for a valuation of 4.3 billion dollars, which makes it the Unicorn became. The round was led by Softbanks Vision Fund 2. The first crypto startup founded in 2018 operates a platform on which NFT-based digital trading cards can be traded. However, it is not just about trading, you can also put together your own teams and compete against other teams. So Sorare combines fantasy football and NFT trading.

Sorare currently has 600,000 registered users. 150,000 of them are active every month by buying tickets or putting together teams. Incidentally, the Austrian Bundesliga has been one of the leagues that have been cooperating with Sorare since the beginning of August. Since then, all games in the top domestic league have been represented there as digital trading cards. However, it is doubtful that someone will pay 245,000 euros for a Bundesliga kicker ticket, as happened with Cristiano Ronaldo.

