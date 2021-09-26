Emma Watson Presents Tattoo | GQ Germany

Hollywood is still dominated by #MeToo and the “Time’s Up” campaign. At the Academy Awards on Monday, the stars did not use a common protest dress code as they did at the Golden Globes. As an ardent advocate of women’s rights, Emma Watson insisted on showing her support for the discourse with a statement tattoo. The words “Times Up” were clearly emblazoned on the British woman’s right forearm on Sunday.

“Times Up” vs. “Time’s Up”

But instead of applause, the British had to endure a little ridicule as she walked the red carpet of the Vanity Fair aftershow party. Resourceful connoisseurs of the English language immediately noticed a mistake: An apostrophe was missing in the first word. A little embarrassing. That would certainly not have happened to the nerdy Hermione from the “Harry Potter” films!

Emma Watson should know the campaign motto very well. After all, the UN special envoy for women and girls’ rights wants to establish “Time’s Up” in Europe as well. She recently even donated £ 1 million to a new UK fund to help victims of sexual harassment in the film industry.

Humor is when you laugh anyway

After all, there is a reason to give the all-clear: the body jewelry is not a permanent tattoo. You might think that it just went well again. Emma Watson takes the malicious comments confidently humor. The 27-year-old posted a job application on Twitter on Monday: “We wanted a fake tattoo proofreader. Experience with apostrophes is essential.” Will that help next time?

