Sunday, September 26, 2021
Emma Watson has a misspelling tattoo – and takes it with humor

By Arjun Sethi
“Harry Potter” star
emma watson - tattoo

Took the missing apostrophe in the tattoo with humor: actress Emma Watson

© Regina Wagner / Geisler-Fotopress / Picture Alliance

At the Oscars, Emma Watson wanted to take a stand against sexual abuse and exploitation. Her tattoo, which was added especially for this purpose, actually attracted attention – just not as the actress had hoped.

To demonstrate her support with people who were sexually harassed, Emma Watson had a temporary tattoo on her forearm for the Academy Awards last Sunday: “Times Up” could be read there. Too bad that the movement is called “Time’s Up” (in German: “The time is up”) – so there was no tick.

emma watson - tattoo close

© Pa / PA Wire / DPA

Instead of being ashamed, the “Harry Potter” star took it with a lot of humor and commented charmingly on Twitter about the embarrassing faux pas: “A position as a proofreader for false tattoos is open. Experience with apostrophes is a must “Watson wrote in the short message service with a wink.




Emma Watson donated more than one million euros

Allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein sparked a worldwide debate about abuse and sexual exploitation in the fall. Watson has already donated one million pounds (around 1.1 million euros) to a British women’s initiative similar to the “Time’s Up” movement.

