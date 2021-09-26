“Harry Potter” star
Emma Watson has a misspelling tattoo – and takes it with humor
At the Oscars, Emma Watson wanted to take a stand against sexual abuse and exploitation. Her tattoo, which was added especially for this purpose, actually attracted attention – just not as the actress had hoped.
To demonstrate her support with people who were sexually harassed, Emma Watson had a temporary tattoo on her forearm for the Academy Awards last Sunday: “Times Up” could be read there. Too bad that the movement is called “Time’s Up” (in German: “The time is up”) – so there was no tick.
Instead of being ashamed, the “Harry Potter” star took it with a lot of humor and commented charmingly on Twitter about the embarrassing faux pas: “A position as a proofreader for false tattoos is open. Experience with apostrophes is a must “Watson wrote in the short message service with a wink.
Emma Watson donated more than one million euros
Allegations against Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein sparked a worldwide debate about abuse and sexual exploitation in the fall. Watson has already donated one million pounds (around 1.1 million euros) to a British women’s initiative similar to the “Time’s Up” movement.