“Emily in Paris”: Lily Collins will be back at the end of 2021

Lily Collins finally returns as “Emily in Paris”. At the end of this year, fans will be able to accompany her again in her turbulent everyday life in France.

Second season “Emily in Paris”: Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy and Camille Razat as Camille enjoy the south of France.

British actress Lily Collins (32) is returning to the French capital for the second season of the Netflix hit series “Emily in Paris”. But it is not only there that she will enjoy French savoir-vivre, as a first trailer that Netflix published on Saturday (September 25) shows. In addition, the streaming service announced the start date for the new episodes at a virtual fan event.









From December 22nd, 2021, viewers can dream of the summer in the south of France. Marketing manager Emily Cooper is not only in Paris this time, in the clip she starts a vacation to Saint-Tropez on the Côte d’Azur, among other places. Not to be missed are her friends Mindy (Ashley Park, 30) and Camille (Camille Razat, 27), who enjoy glamorous parties, relaxing hours by the pool and walks along the harbor together with Emily.

Filming began in the spring





The adventures of the American from Chicago, who moves to the French capital for a job and has to cope with French customs, drew more than 58 million viewers worldwide under their spell in the first season in autumn 2020 within one month. In May 2021, filming began for season two in Paris and other French locations.









