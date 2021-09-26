Elton John, Billie Eilish and BTS sing for the climate and against poverty

Paris. Numerous international music greats took to the stage at the weekend for fairness in vaccination, climate protection and the fight against poverty. Elton John sang thousands of fans in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Billie Eilish performed in New York’s Central Park, the South Korean boy group BTS opened the live stream of Global Citizen Live musically from Seoul with their hit “Permission to Dance”. According to the Global Citizen initiative, a total of around 1.1 billion US dollars (around 940 million euros) was raised for a good cause.

Active people celebrated the start of the 24-hour concert around the world in Paris. They won the tickets to the event through their commitment – for example by tweets and petitions calling on companies and states to act for global justice. Elton John (74) demanded with regard to the vaccines that nobody should be left behind. With solidarity and love you can create a better future. On the grand piano, he enchanted a number of fans with classics such as “Tiny Dancer” or “Your Song”. The Black Eyed Peas and Ed Sheeran also performed in front of an enthusiastic crowd on the Champ de Mars.

In New York, for example, Lizzo, Coldplay and Jennifer Lopez got their fans in the mood. Duchess Meghan (40) and Prince Harry (37) were also on stage and campaigned for a fair distribution of corona vaccines. Harry called the current situation of favoring affluent countries with corona vaccines a “human rights crisis”. Before that, singer Cyndi Lauper played and dedicated her super hit “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” to Afghan women. The Cuban-American musician Camila Cabello and singer Shawn Mendes also took to the stage.









EU Commission pledges 140 million euros in donations

According to Global Citizen, the collected donations came mainly from governments, but also from the private sector and charitable organizations. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged 140 million euros against hunger and funds for education. Germany also took part in the campaign with a donation of 50 million euros for the education sector. In addition to financial aid, around 60 million vaccine doses were also promised as donations – a large part of which was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron in a video message.

According to Global Citizen, there were around 20,000 visitors in Paris, and even 70,000 in New York. But not only there were concerts at the global event. Stars also appeared in Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Lagos and Mumbai. Videos were also recorded from Seoul and the Brazilian Amazon. In total, more than 70 artists from different genres were involved.

The initiative has already worked with music stars in the past. In May, Vax Live pledged around 258 million euros for corona vaccinations. Last year, two events raised a total of almost six billion euros in donations.