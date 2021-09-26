Elon Musk announces “half breakup” with Grimes

Elon Musk, 50, simply has too much to do and therefore too little time for his wife and child. Because of this, the Tesla boss now logically announced the separation from the Canadian musician Grimes, 33, with whom he has a one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii. Musk explained to the celebrity portal Page Six: “Above all, my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires that I be mainly in Texas or travel abroad, and your work is mainly in LA”

Strange: wife and child are in the “room next door”

However, things are not quite as simple as Musk pointed out. The relationship between him and Grimes is still friendly, they see each other often and share their son’s upbringing: “She lives with me now and Baby X is in the room next door.” half separation “speak. Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, had been a couple since 2018 and had their son in 2020.









Musk was previously married to author Justine Wilson, 49, with whom he has five sons: twins Griffin and Xavier (17) and triplets Damian, Saxon and Kai (15). The billionaire actress Talulah Riley married twice, in 2010 and 2013. And after her unhappy marriage to Johnny Depp, he was with Amber Heard from 2017 to 2018.

Grimes, whose last album “Miss Anthropocene” was released in 2020, is currently shooting the music casting show “Alter Ego” for Fox, for which she is also a juror alongside Alanis Morrissette and will.i.am. So far, she has not commented on the separation.