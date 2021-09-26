Dwayne Johnson surprises old friend with an expensive gift

Actor Dwayne Johnson didn’t have it easy as a child. He got support from his mentor Bruno Lauer. Now “The Rock” returned the favor to his friend with a surprise.

Today Dwayne Johnson is world famous as an actor. The 48-year-old first became a star as a wrestler under the name “The Rock”, then he took on roles in successful films such as “The Scorpion King” or the “Fast & Furious” series. But despite all the success, Johnson has stayed on the ground – and has not forgotten where he comes from.

Because the actor was by no means always on the sunny side of life. As a teenager, Johnson even threatened to end up on the streets. At the time, he and his mother were flown out of their home in Hawaii, Johnson said on Instagram. He made a detour to Tennessee, but where he had no home. A man named Bruno Lauer took him in at the time. Lauer and Dwayne Johnson have been close friends for many years now. Johnson now thanked his mentor for help by giving him a $ 30,000 car.

Dwayne Johnson surprises boyfriend with a new car



On Instagram, “The Rock” shared a video with his fans of how he surprised his friend – and told the long story that connects the two. Originally Johnson was supposed to live with his father in Tennessee. “But plans change,” reports the actor. So he moved into Bruno Lauer’s small apartment. “Bruno could (and should) have said: ‘No, I’m not taking in any child I don’t know.’ But he did not do it.” Difficult to say how Johnson’s life would have been otherwise. “I will always be grateful for that.”





When Johnson was 15 years old, Lauer helped him buy his first car. For this he gave his protégé his last 40 dollars, says Dwayne Johnson. Once again, his mentor gave him a hand: when Johnson was at the beginning of his career as a wrestler, he again did not know where to find accommodation. Back then, Lauer let him live in his trailer.

On Instagram, Johnson addressed his longtime friend with moving words: “Your kindness and warmth have helped change the course of my life.” And it’s not just about words. The actor thanks for the support with the keys to a brand new truck. Fittingly, the handover location was the set of “Young Rock”, a series about the life of Dwayne Johnson. The surprise was a success – and in the end, Corona or not, both of them hug. Just like friends do for life.

Source: Dwayne Johnson on Instagram

