Deutsche Bank Research Analyst: “I could imagine Bitcoin becoming the gold of the 21st century”

Marion Laboure, analyst at Deutsche Bank Research, explains that the oldest cryptocurrency has what it takes to become the gold of the 21st century. In doing so, Laboure is primarily concerned with market capitalization: “The market capitalization of cryptocurrencies of more than one trillion US dollars makes them too important to ignore.”

The analyst at Deutsche Bank Research explains why Bitcoin is not yet a common means of payment for her – transactions take too long and the fees are too high. In El Salvador, however, Bitcoin is already being used as a functioning means of payment via the Lightning Network. And if we take a closer look, it quickly becomes clear why:

“The Lightning Network adds another layer to the Bitcoin blockchain that allows users to process transactions outside of the blockchain. This means that they are not restricted by the blocksize limit and therefore the transaction fees are much lower and the transactions are processed almost instantly. “

Bitcoin, the gold of the 21st century

BeInCrypto has already reported that Bitcoin Gold is superior in some properties. But Marion Laboure also sees BTC as the digital gold:

“People have always looked for assets that have not been controlled by governments. Gold has played this role for centuries. And yes, I could imagine Bitcoin becoming the digital gold of the 21st century. Let’s not forget that gold was also historically volatile. “

However, the analyst also assumes that Bitcoin will remain ultra-volatile in the long term. She gives three reasons for this hypothesis:

“First, about two-thirds of bitcoins are used for investment and speculation.

Second, due to the limited tradability, few additional large purchases or exits can significantly affect the supply-demand balance.

Third, the value of Bitcoin will keep going up and down based on what people think is worth it. Small changes in the overall perception of Bitcoin by investors can have a big impact on its price. “

And while Litecoin is often rated as digital silver, the analyst lists Ethereum as digital silver.

“If Bitcoin is sometimes referred to as” digital gold “, then Ethereum would be” digital silver “!”







The lack of regulation …

The problem for Labor is that the crypto currencies are underregulated.

“Although this was a very important advantage for first-time users, it prevents many investors or companies from entering the market today.”

Labore also states that the ecological footprint of cryptocurrencies is “catastrophic” – BeInCrypto has also reported in detail on this myth at this point.

