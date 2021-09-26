Sunday, September 26, 2021
Despite Amber drama: Johnny Depp is happy at the film festival

By Sonia Gupta
Has he left the divorce stress behind? The marriage of Johnny Depp (58) and Amber Heard (35) was supposed to end in 2016, but the two actors have been in court ever since. It was about allegations of domestic violence and a lot of money – the legal battles between the two are still going on. However, the Hollywood star now has a reason to be happy: Johnny has now been awarded a film prize in Spain!

The actor has now received the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in the northern Spanish Basque Country. Next to Johnny the French actress Marion Cotillard (45) was also honored with the honorary award. This award is given by the jury of the festival for “outstanding contributions to the film world”. On the red carpet of the event and when receiving the award, the 58-year-old appeared relaxed and satisfied.

But not only did the glamorous part of his stay in San Sebastián Johnny a happy impression. He completed a photo session on the seashore in a decidedly casual outfit and looked really relaxed. He was also very much in tune with San Sebastián in a stylish way: The curse of the Caribbean star wore a typical beret with his blue jacket, which he was also wearing at the award ceremony.




Johnny Depp at the San Sebastian International Film Festival in Spain, September 2021
Johnny Depp in Spain, September 2021


