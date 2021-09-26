Denzel Washington for the 60th – Pragmatic Knight – Culture

Denzel Washington is the good person from Hollywood. In his roles he helps the weak and the oppressed, the humiliated and the offended, and punishes the brutal and corrupt. He does this with a matter of course and self-confidence. But sometimes he also affords himself to switch to the other side, into the field of corruption. Or in the murky, opaque area between good and bad. In any case, Denzel Washington’s characters are as chivalrous as they are realistic.

The critics appreciate him for his calm work – and because he stays out of the headlines. Viewers love him for the way he gives his characters contour and life on screen. For his relaxed game. For the voice that is casual and gentle and yet always suggests how serious he is (you should always see the original on DVD, with subtitles). On December 28th, Denzel Washington will be 60 years old.

Fighters in “The Equalizer”

Here is a man who knows how to wait. He is sitting on a chair, you can feel his serenity, but also: determination. The last fight is imminent. It’s a noble, upper-class atmosphere, the villa of a Russian mafia boss in Moscow. Denzel Washington is Robert McCall, a former CIA man who stands alone against the criminal Russian underground in America, right down to the last resort. “The Equalizer”, his latest film. A fighter. “I didn’t know how to fight”, he said about his youth, “but I knew how to win”. That goes for all of his roles. His films are tailored to him, real star vehicles that have rarely become in the cinema today.

Denzel Washington feels comfortable in his roles in public spaces. Every night Robert McCall leaves his apartment and sits in the empty diner around the corner, by the window, and reads. One night a girl comes and sits down at the counter. It concerns a young prostitute, harassed and terrorized by a Russian pimp and his gang. Denzel Washington approaches them, takes care of them, wants to buy them out. This escalates the fight between him and the mafia.

Robert McCall emanates a beautiful agelessness, even at 60 Denzel Washington has none of the know-it-all that Hollywoodians often get from old age. Not the slightest desire for the impression of fatherliness. His chivalry is shaped by the action, very pragmatic, with a pull into the evil-sarcastic. During the day he works in the hardware store, where he supplies himself with the devices for his actions. “The Equalizer” was released in America as protests in the United States heated up after the fatal shooting in Ferguson, amid a feeling of powerlessness among black people against white police violence. “The Equalizer” grossed 35 million on the opening weekend in autumn in the USA.

Tortured hero in “Man on Fire”

Open detailed view Extraordinary friendship: Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning in “Man on Fire”. (Photo: Paramount)

Washington’s films tell of loners, they change places, genres, moods, many are filled with great sadness and gloom. As a buddy movie of the unusual kind one can see “Man on Fire” from 2004. Washington also plays a former CIA man here, an alcoholic, depressed, shabby. He works as a bodyguard in Mexico City. His job is to protect a businessman’s girl, Dakota Fanning, and in doing so, the two become real friends. She is kidnapped and he is shot trying to save her. Then he goes on a brutal campaign against the kidnapper clique, where he does really ugly things.

“Man on Fire” is a self-help fantasy from the years after 9/11, the attacks of September 11, 2001. Washington plays a battered hero who pays for his brutality with death. Also in this case with current reference: At the time the film was made, the CIA began to kidnap terror suspects and to torture them in a targeted manner.

Westerner in disguise, like in “Safe House”

Washington knows what waterboarding is. In “Safe House”, 2012, he plays a rogue CIA agent who deals in stolen information. He falls into the hands of his former colleagues and is subjected to the practice of torture. During the recording, Washington insisted that he play the scene himself, that the torture method be applied as realistically as possible.

The mercilessness of the loner, in a world in which only the right of the strong applies: Washington is in many of his films, even more so than the legendary Clint Eastwood, a Westerner in disguise, and the rules of the Western give them the dynamic. A classic description of the great American cultural critic Robert Warshow: “The westerner is a figure of calm. He resembles the gangster in loneliness and to a certain extent in melancholy. But his melancholy stems from the simple insight that life is mercilessly serious is, not from his immoderate temperament. His loneliness lies in him, it is not imposed on him by his situation, but belongs entirely to him and testifies to his equilibrium. “

In the coming year Denzel Washington wants to play in “The Magnificent Seven”. It is the classic of the self-help stories, an American Ur-Western, inspired by the chivalry of Japanese samurai warriors.

Manically and magically crazy in “American Gangster”

Open detailed view Denzel Washington as the New York drug gangster in “American Gangster”:





(Photo: Universal)

In “American Gangster” by Ridley Scott, Washington plays a drug gang in New York, Frank Lucas. He combines brutality and elegance and looks a bit like one of the manic and magically crazy Scorsese characters. Russell Crowe is his opponent in the cops, shirt-sleeved and sometimes rather hapless, but in the end he finally forces Frank to cooperate.

Race issue only in historical films like “The Hurricane”

Open detailed view Denzel Washington in “The Hurricane”. (Photo: REUTERS)

Washington has in a few of his films openly addressed the issue of race or American racism and the trauma it causes. The subject actually only comes into play when he plays historical figures, the Nation-of-Islam leader Malcolm X in the film of the same name by Spike Lee, or Rubin Carter in the film “Hurricane” by Norman Jewison – a boxer who was charged with murder Has been unjustly jailed for years.

In 2007 Washington made the film “The Great Debaters” on its own. He plays a professor who trains a few black students in their thirties in arguing and debating so that they can eventually compete against the overwhelming white power from Harvard. A knightly tournament in an intellectual university environment.

Integrity, writes film critic Gavin Smith, is the quality that Washington has often embodied in his game for 30 years. It is at the heart of his canvas effect, he seems to radiate this quite naturally.

Flight captain in “Flight” – probably the best role

Open detailed view Perhaps his best role: Denzel Washington as Whip in “Flight”. (Photo: Robert Zuckerman)

Integrity allows Washington to be very free with its heroic roles. Even in old age, Denzel Washington still has something boyish, something rude, even. A self-confidence and arrogance that only young people can afford. The privilege to act like an asshole from time to time.

Washington is one of the few who can get away with it with the audience without losing their sympathy. His flight captain Whip Whitaker in the film “Flight” by Robert Zemeckis is on coke and alcohol, and sex with the flight attendants from the first scene. He also continues to drink on the plane, but at the crucial moment he uses a crazy trick to land his defective machine safely on a field and to save most of the passengers and employees. He reacts ungraciously when one actually begins to investigate the details of his feat. An arrogant, uncontrolled macho, a superman, with whom one always gets queasy, but which one is nevertheless ready to follow through all its turbulence. At the end he utters a “God help me” himself. It is perhaps the best part of the professing Christian Washington.

Loser in “Pelham”

Open detailed view Counterpart to the high-flyer Whip: Denzel Washington in “Pelham”.

The counterpart to the high-flyer Whip is played by Denzel Washington in the unfortunately very underrated film “The Abduction of the Pelham 123 Underground”, 2009 by Tony Scott (Ridley’s brother, with whom he made a total of five films). Washington is Walter Garber, one of the dispatchers in the New York subway system, who is called upon when a blackmail band kidnaps a subway and wants millions of dollars. Washington calls it “an ordinary guy in an extraordinary situation.” An ordinary guy in an extraordinary situation.

John Travolta plays the boss of the kidnappers, and he has great confrontation scenes with Washington. Two losers who suddenly found each other, Washington is a mole, rebellion simmered inside. In preparation, he fed himself weight at diners, spilled coffee on his sweater, which he then wore while shooting.

Flight and Pelham, these are the two extremes in the game of hide-and-seek that the cinema star Denzel Washington plays with us – and also with himself. But what is a star anyway. A reporter from Guardian Washington once said, “Paris Hilton is a celebrity. I’m just a working actor.” A man who happened to end up in the right profession. Not more.