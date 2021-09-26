Denzel Washington – Fan Lexicon

Main page »Film + TV» Actors »Denzel Washington» Biography / Profile

Biography of Denzel Washington

The American actor, producer and director Denzel Jermaine Washington Jr. was born on December 28, 1954 in Mount Vernon (New York, USA). He has been married to Pauletta Pearson since 1983. The two have four children.

When Washington was 14, his parents divorced and the mother sent the boy to a military academy. He graduated from Fordham University with a bachelor’s degree in theater and journalism. After a summer camp, Denzel decided to study acting. So it came about that he played the title roles in “The Emperor Jones” and “Othello” at the university. After graduating, he went to San Francisco for a year at the American Conervatory Theater before returning to New York to pursue a professional acting career.

At the age of 27, Denzel Washington first appeared in the cinema in 1981 in the film “Eine Schöne Bescherung”. At the beginning of his career he was mainly seen in minor supporting roles or in the theater. He gained greater fame in the series “Chief Doctor Dr. Westphall”, in which he participated for six years. He celebrated his breakthrough in 1989. He played the simple soldier Private Trip in the civil war drama “Glory” and promptly received the Golden Globe and the Oscar in the category “Best Supporting Actor” for his acting performance.

In the 1990s, Denzel Washington was in popular films such as “The Files” (1993 with Julia Roberts), “Philadelphia” (1993 with Tom Hanks), “Courage to Truth” (1996 with Matt Damon and Meg Ryan) and “The Bone Hunter” (1999 next to Angelina Jolie) can be seen. In 2000 he received his second Golden Globe for his portrayal of the boxer Rubin Carter in the film “Hurricane”.

In 2002 Denzel Washington won the Oscar in the category of “Best Actor” for his role as the corrupt police officer Alonzo Harris in the film “Training Day”, after Sidney Poitier in 1964, as the second African American actor ever. The film also became a box office hit, topping the American cinema charts for two weeks.

He directed the drama "Awetone Fisher" for the first time. In the film he also acted in the role of the psychologist Dr. Jerome Davenport with. For his performance he was nominated for a Satellite Award in the categories "Best Supporting Actor" and "Best Film". The critics praised the work and especially the directing performance of Denzel Washington, but the audience's approval was rather restrained.









This was followed by roles in various box office hits such as “Out Of Time – His opponent is time”, “The Manchurian candidate” and “Man under fire”. In 2005, after 15 years of abstinence, he appeared again on Broadway for the first time, Washington played Marcus Brutus in the Shakespeare play “Julius Caesar”. In 2010 he starred in the action thriller “Unstoppable”. The film with Denzel in the lead role received mostly positive reviews but was only just able to recoup the production costs at the box office.

In the early days of his acting career, he was dubbed by various speakers. Later Denzel Washington was set almost exclusively by Leon Boden, only in “Malcolm X” (Randolf Kronberg) and “Game of Life” (Thomas Vogt) other speakers were used.

Filmography

2012: Safe House

2010: The Book Of Eli; Unstoppable – out of control

2009: The kidnapping of the Pelham 1 2 3 subway

2007: The Great Debaters; American gangster

2006: Déjà Vu race against time; Inside Man

2004: The Manchurian Candidate; man on Fire

2003: Out of Time- His opponent is time

2002: John Q- Desperate Anger; Antwone Fisher

2001: Training Day

2000: Against all rules

1999: Hurricane; The bone hunter

1998: Game of life; State of emergency; Demon don’t trust a soul

1996: Rendezvous with an angel; Courage for the truth

1995: Crimson Tide- In Deepest Peril; Devil in blue; Virtuosity

1993: Philadelphia; The file; A lot of noise about nothing

1992: Malcolm X

1991: Mississippi Masala; Ricochet- The Impact

1990: The slob cop; Mo ‘Better Blues

1989: Glory; Big Bad Man / Murder in the Caribbean

1988: For queen and fatherland

1987: scream for freedom

1986: Power- way to power

1984: Sergeant Waters- A Soldier’s Story

1981: A nice mess

