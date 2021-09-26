Denzel Washington can take off, but not land – BZ Berlin

The Oscar winner in a BZ interview about flying in an airplane and his new film “The Equalizer”.

Denzel Washington (59) plays an agent with obsessive-compulsive disorder in the thriller “The Equalizer”. BZ spoke to the Oscar winner.

Don’t we all have our compulsions, including you?

As I dealt with this, I noticed myself double-checking five times that the door to my office was locked and wondered how it started.

How long do you need for the role preparation?









Months! This time, even physical training in martial arts was important as a preparatory measure. It was the idea of ​​our stunt coordinator that McCall use objects that he can find around him, such as hammer and corkscrew, for self-defense.

What other skills have you been able to acquire through your films?

For “Unstoppable” I learned how to steer a train, for “Flight” I learned how to get an airplane to take off – not how to land it, because that wasn’t important for the film because it would crash. After “Crimson Tide” I couldn’t stop boxing, which I could intensify for “Hurricane”. However, my knees are no longer doing that.

You will be 60 on December 28th. Doesn’t acting keep you young?

Certainly more than sitting at a desk all day!