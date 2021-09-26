Death Stranding Director’s Cut Out for PS5 Today (Update)





Sony Interactive brings the Kojima title Death Stranding in extended form as Director’s Cut also on the PlayStation 5.

Update from September 24, 2021 (10 a.m.): From today is the Death Stranding Director’s Cut available for PlayStation 5. The game costs € 49.99 and is available here, for example:

Owners of the already available PlayStation 4 version can upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition of the Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5.

Update from August 26, 2021 (12:30 p.m.): As part of the Gamescom opening show Opening Night Live, Sony Interactive has further details on the Death Stranding Director’s Cut announced, which will go live on September 24th. At 49.99 euros, the game is in the middle price segment (pre-order *).

The new features of the revised open world action adventure include:

advanced boots with thrusters

a cargo catapult for moving cargo over long distances

new weapons (including burl rifle)

a supportive ‘buddy bot’

a shooting range for practicing and competing against each other

new missions

boss battles that can be repeated at any time

Driving ramps, new stunt opportunities and a race track

Update from July 12, 2021 (2:30 p.m.): The Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5 can now be pre-ordered from Amazon * – delivery will take place on September 24th.









Update from July 9, 2021 (4:30 p.m.): The Director’s Cut costs just under 50 euros in the PlayStation Store. But it is much cheaper: The PS4 Standard Edition is currently available from Amazon for 19.95 euros * – the upgrade to the PS5 version is then possible for 10 euros. Savings: just under 20 euros.

Update from July 9, 2021 (9:30 a.m.): As part of the state of play livestream format, Sony Interactive has a specific date for the Death Stranding Director’s Cut announced: The action-adventure hits the market on September 24th, 2021. Pre-orders are now possible in the PlayStation Store: The Standard Edition for PlayStation 5 costs 49.99 euros and is also available as a Blu-Ray version by mail order and in stores – the Digital Deluxe Edition costs 59.99 euros.

who Death Stranding Already owns the PlayStation 4 version or is purchasing it in the coming weeks, you can switch to the Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition for an additional charge of 10 euros.

For the Director’s Cut, Sony Interactive promises additional content, new weapons, vehicles, modes and missions as well as improvements to the user interface. As expected, the drilled-out version uses the technical advantages of the PlayStation 5: The DualSense controller provides haptic feedback – and it should “Almost no loading times” give. Two display modes allow you to choose between upscaled 4K resolution at up to 60 FPS and native 4K resolution; in both cases there is support for ultra-widescreen and HDR.

News from June 11, 2021: Right at the beginning of the opening show for the Summer Game Fest 2021, game designer Hideo Kojima got in touch with a pre-recorded surprise: his latest project Death Stranding will also be released as Director’s Cut for the PlayStation 5 – including additional content.

From the short trailer it is not yet clear when the implementation will appear and what improvements can be expected compared to the existing PlayStation 4 version. Ultrashort loading times, more effective and detailed graphics and the use of the capabilities of the DualSense controller can be expected. According to Sony, more information can be expected in the coming weeks.

Death Stranding has been on the market since November 2019, a PC version followed in July 2020.