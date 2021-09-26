“Crypto-Whale” – Snoop Dogg is one of the largest Ethereum investors in the world

Cryptos

The crypto market has seen the biggest boom in its history since the end of last year. Including numerous currencies that were able to record hundreds of percent growth within weeks. But after the high came – as so often – the low fall.

Investors attracted by the hype suddenly lost a large part of their investment. Many investors who were promising easy money suddenly found themselves on a huge minus as a result of the crisis. Only those who got on board at the right time were able to benefit from the subsequent upswing.

Nonetheless, the market has unexpectedly made some people rich. And long-term investors who invest cleverly and remained steadfast even in the crisis, were able to record high profits despite strong fluctuations. As is well known, this also includes some rappers – including Mert, Mois and Raf Camora, some of whom have invested in quite exotic coins. You can find out more about this here.

NFTs

Another phenomenon that the crypto market brought about are “non-fungible tokens”, or NFTs for short. This crypto asset stands for a token that is unique and cannot be exchanged or replaced. NFTs are used wherever virtual goods can be collected and traded as one-off objects. Most recently, the US digital artist Beeple attracted attention, who auctioned his digital collection of Tumblr images for the equivalent of approximately 70 million dollars!









Snoop Dogg

A Twitter user who is active on the platform under the pseudonym Cozomo de ‘Medici has recently been able to bag numerous NFTs. His portfolio grew to around $ 17 million in Ethereum during this time. This means that the user, whose identity was unknown until recently, is a so-called “ETH whale”. In other words, a “big fish” in the crypto game.

And as it now turns out, the Twitter user was none other than Snoop Dogg. He now announces via his own Twitter account that he has traded with NFTs under the pseudonym. That seems to have paid off properly!

Here you can see it: