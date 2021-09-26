Crypto Market Report: Focus on Digital Currencies: How Bitcoin & Co. Are Moving Today | news

Forex in this article

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin is today at 42,994.46 US dollars. The day before, the rate was $ 42,760.16.

The Bitcoin Cash price has fallen. The Bitcoin Cash price fell to $ 508.75 after trading at $ 518.72 the previous day.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you

Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum course is stronger compared to the previous day. One Ethereum is currently worth $ 2,944.04. The price was yesterday at $ 2,931.92.









The Litecoin course is cheaper compared to the previous day to 148.68 US dollars. There was still $ 151.35 on the price board.

The Ripple course stagnated on Sunday. The Ripple price was quoted at $ 0.9365 after trading at $ 0.9437 the previous day.

The Cardano course has fallen. The Cardano price fell to $ 2.246 after trading at $ 2.309 the previous day.

The Monero rate has decreased. At noon, the Monero fell to $ 230.00 after trading at $ 236.59 the day before.

The IOTA is in the red at $ 1.181. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.236.

The Verge rate, meanwhile, continues to hover around the $ 0.0191 mark compared to the previous day.

The Stellar price went down to $ 0.2730. The price had been at $ 0.2783 the day before.

The NEM course is presented with a red sign compared to the previous day. Most recently, the NEM was $ 0.1479.

The Dash price declined to $ 160.06 after showing up at $ 164.95 the previous day.

The NEO price rose today to 37.88 US dollars, while it was traded at 39.17 dollars the previous day.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image sources: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com