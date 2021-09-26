Sunday, September 26, 2021
HomeNewsCrypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co .: Crypto courses on...
News

Crypto market report: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co .: Crypto courses on Friday | news

By Hasan Sheikh
0
49




The price of Bitcoin rose to $ 42,110.39 today, compared to $ 44,894.36 the previous day.

The Bitcoin Cash price decreased to $ 501.63. The day before, the cryptocurrency was worth $ 551.74.

advertisement

Do you want to invest in Bitcoin? We explain the possibilities to you
Here you can easily buy and sell Bitcoin

The Ethereum price is lighter at $ 2,853.16. The previous day the price was $ 3,153.82.




The Litecoin price went down to $ 147.87. The price had been at $ 163.68 the day before.

The price of the digital currency Ripple is now in the red at 0.9214 US dollars. The day before, the rate was $ 1,000.

The Cardano price is trading at $ 2.142. The day before, the Cardano was still at $ 2,322.

The Monero rate rose to $ 229.67 today, compared to the previous day at $ 248.54.

The IOTA rate fell to $ 1.247. The IOTA missed the previous day’s level of 1.386 US dollars.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. A Verge is currently worth $ 0.0193. The price stood at $ 0.0216 yesterday.

In the minus the Stellar course presents itself. This is currently trading at $ 0.2786. The day before, the rate was at $ 0.3026.

The NEM is in the red at $ 0.1459. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 0.1626.

The Dash course has fallen. The Dash price fell to $ 163.91 after trading at $ 184.12 the previous day.

Today the NEO rate fell to $ 39.06. The NEO rate fell below the previous day’s level of 43.86 US dollars.

Finanzen.net editorial team

Image Sources: AlekseyIvanov / Shutterstock.com


Previous articleThat’s how successful “The Midnight Sky” by and with George Clooney · KINO.de is
Next article‘At 44 I feel really, really strong’
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv