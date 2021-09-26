Sunday, September 26, 2021
Couple builds dream house in the country in Arboldswil BL

By Arjun Sethi
  • 1/34

    The dream of owning a home was a process. The homeowners Maximilian Grieger (left) and Roger Furrer were originally looking for an existing house in the country.

  • 2/34

    The couple’s dream in an architecture book: a bungalow with a flat roof based on the model of the famous Eames House (House 8) in Los Angeles by the architect couple Charles and Ray Eames.

  • 34/34




    With compromises, Roger Furrer and Maximilian Grieger were able to realize their dream of owning a home according to their wishes and are happy with their new house and in the rural community. The couple has lived in a registered partnership since 2010 and hopes that they can finally get married soon.

Roger Furrer (50) and Maximilian Grieger (45) met and fell in love almost 15 years ago in Hamburg. The couple has been living in a single-family house with six rooms in rural Arboldswil BL since 2018.

“Before we lived in the city of Basel, in a former bakery in a wonderfully converted loft apartment for rent,” says Grieger, marketing director of an architecture publisher and independent marketing consultant.

Roger Furrer is Marketing Director at a manufacturer of bathroom products. It goes without saying that the two have a flair for beautiful living, which is also evident in the tasteful interior design and furnishings of their house.

Dream of an American style bungalow

The couple has been in a registered partnership for eleven years. Like many others, they dreamed of an affordable house in the country, with an unobstructed view and yet close to the city.

Both are fans of the architectural style of the 1960s and wanted an American-style bungalow – with a flat roof and large window fronts.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
