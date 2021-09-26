Couple builds dream house in the country in Arboldswil BL

1/34 The dream of owning a home was a process. The homeowners Maximilian Grieger (left) and Roger Furrer were originally looking for an existing house in the country.

The couple's dream in an architecture book: a bungalow with a flat roof based on the model of the famous Eames House (House 8) in Los Angeles by the architect couple Charles and Ray Eames.





































































With compromises, Roger Furrer and Maximilian Grieger were able to realize their dream of owning a home according to their wishes and are happy with their new house and in the rural community. The couple has lived in a registered partnership since 2010 and hopes that they can finally get married soon.

Roger Furrer (50) and Maximilian Grieger (45) met and fell in love almost 15 years ago in Hamburg. The couple has been living in a single-family house with six rooms in rural Arboldswil BL since 2018.

“Before we lived in the city of Basel, in a former bakery in a wonderfully converted loft apartment for rent,” says Grieger, marketing director of an architecture publisher and independent marketing consultant.

Roger Furrer is Marketing Director at a manufacturer of bathroom products. It goes without saying that the two have a flair for beautiful living, which is also evident in the tasteful interior design and furnishings of their house.

Dream of an American style bungalow

The couple has been in a registered partnership for eleven years. Like many others, they dreamed of an affordable house in the country, with an unobstructed view and yet close to the city.

Both are fans of the architectural style of the 1960s and wanted an American-style bungalow – with a flat roof and large window fronts.

However, it soon became clear to Furrer and Grieger that they couldn’t just get to their dream home, so they decided to build a house from scratch according to their wishes.

Find the property

While walking through the city of Basel in 2016, they happened to see the notice of the property in Arboldswil BL at a real estate company. “We didn’t even know exactly where this village was,” recalls Grieger with a laugh.

With photos, the couple made their way to the small village with 550 inhabitants and looked for a building plot of around 540 square meters. A villager recognized the building land from the pictures and showed the couple the way.

“We practically crawled through the bushes into the owner’s garden and met them straight away. We liked each other straight away, which is also important to us because we live close together, ”says Furrer.

Core zone with conditions

For a long time, the old orchard in the middle of the protected core zone of the municipality of Arboldswil was previously for sale. The derogatory terrain seemed too challenging and the requirements of the monument preservation to be considered too restrictive.

Furrer and Grieger were not intimidated by that. “The village and the location were as idyllic as on a pony farm from a movie,” says Grieger enthusiastically. The couple had a preliminary project drawn up by an architectural office, which they submitted to the homeland security department before the purchase of the property was signed. “Without the benevolent feedback from Homeland Security in advance, we would not have dared to buy the land.”

Compromise needed

However, due to the location in the core zone and the terrain, the client had to make some compromises. However, the couple found the collaboration with the cantonal monument preservation office to be very constructive from the start, and there were no objections from the neighborhood either.

“We also held a small information event with all the people concerned in order to present ourselves and our project in person,” said Grieger. In doing so, the two of them wanted to ensure that there would be no tensions and rumors among their future neighbors because of their same-sex partnership: “We felt accepted and at ease in our village from the start!”

Interior fittings by the client

In 2017 the groundbreaking took place in the former orchard. The builders left the construction work to the professionals. You yourself took care of the entire interior. “In addition to our jobs, that was also quite time-consuming,” says Roger Furrer.

In the summer of 2018, the couple then moved in. Instead of the dreamed-of bungalow with a flat roof, it became a single-family home, modeled on the Eames House (House 8) in Los Angeles by the architect couple Charles and Ray Eames, with a Basel gable roof with a choke.

In the interior, however, the clients were able to implement their wishes. They created an open and light-flooded modern house for living and working. The kitchen, the heart of the house, is open towards the top, with an impressive ceiling height of over eight meters.

«This is where our life takes place. We both like to cook well and we often have friends here, ”says Grieger. On the upper floor there is the bedroom with an integrated bathroom and a study with a balcony.

In the basement with direct access to the sunny garden, there is a studio apartment with a covered outdoor seating area. Today the area serves as a TV lounge with an adjoining guest bedroom.

Practical and stylish

The two not only attached great importance to a stylish interior design, but also thought about the future. In old age, the couple could only live on the barrier-free ground floor of the house.

Until then, the couple will enjoy their own home with the garden in the Basle Jura with a distant view of the Black Forest. Despite some compromises, the two city dwellers have made their dream home come true in the country and are happy with the result. “We don’t have long to go to town either. We need around an hour to get to Zurich and Lucerne. “