Confirmed? Emma Watson shows up with her new boyfriend

For Emma Watson, the signs are apparently on love: After speculation over the past few days about the relationship status between the British actress and “Glee” actor Chord Overstreet, paparazzi images have now emerged that are interpreted as proof of love Emma Watson and Chord Overstreet seen walking through Los Angeles.

The first rumors of a possible relationship surfaced after the Beauty and the Beast actress and the 29-year-old were reportedly seen leaving the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. Since then, none of the parties involved has commented on the speculation. Not surprising: Emma Watson is one of those actresses who keep her private life out of the public eye as much as possible.

On the other hand, when it comes to feminism, for which the actress has been advocating more and more publicly, she has been eloquent – as her Instagram account shows:









Emma Watson’s Sustainable Instagram account

Getty Images

The actress uses her Instagram account to promote sustainable fashion and more awareness among her followers. Read what is behind the Green profile here!