Clooney on “The Midnight Sky”: “My Biggest Challenge” – Culture

– Do we stand before the end of our planet in 30 years? George Clooney ponders this in his new Netflix film “The Midnight Sky”. Just when it was thought that he would only take care of his wife and twins, Clooney reports back.







George, have you ever had the experience of being between life and death?

Clooney: Yes, even three times. I had a motorcycle accident in Italy a year and a half ago. I crashed into a car with over 100 things, flew through the air – and shortly before the impact I thought that was it, now it’s over. I was just very lucky in the situation! Then there was a very dangerous moment in South Sudan. Our car was stopped by a group of men and guns were put to our heads. But they just wanted to rob us. Later I was in the Nuba Mountains in Sudan when there was a missile attack on our village. Even then I thought it was over. But I was lucky again and came out unscathed. Incomprehensible.

What consequences did the moments of death have for you? Have you learned something from it, changed something in your life?

Clooney: I “learned” from the accident that I shouldn’t get on a motorcycle in the future. (laughs) Since then, my wife has forbidden me to do so, she said: “Enough!” And I gave her right. After the experience in Sudan, I realized once again how valuable life is because it is so fragile. Just one wrong move and it’s over.

How did you survive the accident on the motorcycle, how badly were you injured?

Clooney: In the motorcycle crash, I accidentally landed on my hands and knees. Any other part of my body would have probably dead, I would have probably broken my spine. We are seldom aware of the huge role happiness plays in our lives. It starts at birth: chance already decides whether we are born in a crisis or even war zone like Syria or not.





In “Midnight Sky” you show the end of the world – but without revealing what exactly is happening to our globe. Why?

Clooney: We didn’t want to be too specific, we wanted to leave the end of the world to the imagination of the audience – the imagination is stronger than anything that can be shown in the film. It is therefore up to you whether the climate catastrophe caused a hole in the atmosphere or whether a nuclear crisis could have triggered it. We just wanted to make one thing clear: With all the hatred and division we are seeing in the world right now, especially in 2020, we have to admit that humanity is more fragile than we ever thought possible.

Are not division and anger currently dominating your home country?

Clooney: The US definitely had a lion’s share in it! But our entire society is fragile, we all have to be careful. President Jimmy Carter said that not only war but also peace must be fought with great effort. Peace does not survive by itself. Unfortunately, it is not so absurd that we will be on the brink in 30 years’ time. “The Midnight Sky” is about what humans can do to themselves as a species. I fell in love with the book because it asks such an important question: is humanity worth fighting for? I am convinced that the answer is a resounding “yes”.







George Clooney 59 years. Actor, screenwriter, director and producer. Here at the Cannes Film Festival.

© Photo: EPA / JULIEN WARNAND







So you staged a fictional apocalypse until a real end-time scenario caught up with your fiction through Covid-19?

Clooney: Yes. As soon as we finished shooting, the pandemic started. We were still lucky, we finished in February. I was flying home to LA when someone explained to us that special security measures were now required in post-production. The guy literally says: “But don’t worry, Covid is only dangerous for old people!” And I said, fine, then there’s no problem. To which he replied: “Old people aged 55 and over!” I thought: “Waaaas? So I’m – old? What a cheek!” (laughs)

Have the pandemic and the strange year 2020 given your project a new reading?

Clooney: Yes, this resulted in an overriding relevance for us: the recognition of how important a home is and to be with the people you love. To exchange ideas with them. It is not enough if you only communicate with each other via computer screens.

Years ago, when you were single, a magazine called you the “loneliest man in Hollywood”. Was it right in that assumption, retrospectively?

Clooney: It was never a problem for me to be alone, I can be too busy for that, I like to read in peace or to take time for something else. Of course I don’t want to be alone for too long. But now I have twins who are three years old. At home there is not a single moment of rest! I’m really longing for a tiny bit of solitude right now, I’d give my left leg for it!









What did you learn about yourself when you made the film?

Clooney: The film was one of the biggest challenges for me, as an actor and also as a director. In Iceland we had to shoot my snow scenes at minus 30 degrees, plus a nasty wind was blowing at almost 120 km / h. I wasn’t sure whether I would succeed in the double job. What I’ve learned is that I can count on help from friends and colleagues when I need them. My wife was happy when the shoot was over, I had shaved my head and had a David Letterman beard.

. . . and what during the lockdown?

Clooney: Well, like many others, during that time I mainly did laundry, wiped the floor with a damp cloth, washed dishes and changed diapers – not my diapers, I’m not that old yet, but my children’s diapers. (laughs) During the pandemic, I often felt like I was back in time when I lived alone in an apartment. I’ve learned that I can trust myself and still get on well. I’m still a decent handyman, I can still reconnect lamps, replace the sink and fix small things. I was happy to see that a simple life still works well for me.

How satisfied was director Clooney with his leading actor Clooney? Seriously: How do you keep yourself from making mistakes or misjudgments in a dual role?

Clooney: There was only one advantage with this constellation: As an actor, I knew exactly what the director expected of me! (laughs) I got help from my friend Grant Heslov for the rest. We have known each other for almost 40 years, since drama school. He once lent me $ 100 in 1982 so that I could take professional portraits of myself. Today we run a production company together, for “Argo” we won the Oscar together. When I was in front of the camera, he always sat next to the monitor and kept an eye on everything. If I was bad, he immediately said: “Again, you Schmock!”. I knew I could trust him. If he was satisfied, so was I.

Don’t you enjoy being in front of the camera “just” for a normal acting job?

Clooney: Yes, and I can also use it to pay my bills. Believe it or not, I don’t get paid well as a director. I do this because it means a lot to me. To make money I have to work as an actor every now and then.